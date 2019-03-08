Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 29°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Video

The rise and rise of doggy day care

PUBLISHED: 08:34 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:34 23 July 2019

Days out for dogs at the Suffolk Canine Creche in Martlesham. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Days out for dogs at the Suffolk Canine Creche in Martlesham. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

While the uncertainty over Brexit is hampering business growth in some sectors, there is one industry which is booming in Suffolk - and now pampered pooches are even being offered pilates sessions at the Suffolk Canine Creche.

Fun and play at Suffolk Canine Creche in Martlesham. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEFun and play at Suffolk Canine Creche in Martlesham. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk Canine Creche has helped transform day care for dogs, and despite their services being seen as a luxury by some, the business is going from strength to strength.

Dogs visiting the Martlesham HQ are treated to beauty treatments, shampoo washes, and a tickle behind the ear.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes Suffolk Canine Creche in Martlesham. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEDogs of all shapes and sizes Suffolk Canine Creche in Martlesham. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

There is a swimming pool for exercise and outside sprinklers to keep them cool.

Owner Candace Rose started her first Canine Creche on the Martlesham Business Park back in 2012. Now there is a network across Suffolk and beyond.

In the swim at Suffolk Canine Creche in Martlesham. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEIn the swim at Suffolk Canine Creche in Martlesham. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

She said: "That first week I couldn't have imagined it would come to this. I thought, if I don't try it I will never do it."

She is glad she did because the business continues to thrive despite the uncertain times ahead.

Suffolk Canine Creche in Martlesham. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGESuffolk Canine Creche in Martlesham. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The Canine Creche Group now cares for more dogs than any other organisation across the UK in company owned and franchised sites at Martlesham, Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Lowestoft, Needham Market and Harpenden.

"It has been amazing," she said.

Room to play at Suffolk Canine Creche in Martlesham. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGERoom to play at Suffolk Canine Creche in Martlesham. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The business has grown and developed and won a number of awards, including the Customer Care gong at the EADT Business Awards in 2016.

The business outgrew their original premises on the Martlesham Business Park and moved to Sandy Lane in Martlesham three years ago.

Up to 80 dogs a day attend the centre, from Dalmatians and Labradors, to Jack Russells and Cockapoos.

Candace said: "People don't want old style kennels any more. Dogs want company, with other dogs and with people.

"They always seem to know if you are dog person."

She added: "When it is hot we have paddling pools outside, and sprinkling games."

At Martlesham there is also 24-hour care for family pets, including hotel style rooms with beds and colour televisions for those who stay overnight.

If they prefer, they can sit in a TV room with one of the staff, as if they were at home.

Nearby is space for puppy training classes and for canine conditioning.

"It is the latest thing from the USA," said Candace. "Like pilates for dogs."

Trainer Laura Newman said: "It is about strengthening the body core, with balancing."

There is a grooming spa and a shop which includes lots of pet essentials including raw dog food in a cooler cabinet.

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

Norwood’s goals are grabbing the headlines... but a string of Town players are quietly impressing in pre-season

Kayden Jackson and Danny Rowe have both shown positive signs during pre-season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

Norwood’s goals are grabbing the headlines... but a string of Town players are quietly impressing in pre-season

Kayden Jackson and Danny Rowe have both shown positive signs during pre-season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Warnings of long delays on the A14 after lorry sheds load

There are long delays on the A14 westbound this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

200 flytippers in just three months – but only a handful face a fine

Instances of flytipping in West Suffolk have soared, with 200 reported in just three months. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Dairy farmer says creating cheese business was ‘hardest thing we’ve ever done in our lives’

Jonny Crickmore holding his Baron Bigod brie cheese at Fen Farm Dairy of Bungay Picture: KAT MAGER PHOTOGRAPHY

Why do so many Kesgrave children cycle to school?

Cameron Fitchett and Daniel Wegg cycle to school every day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Have you seen 86-year-old Thomas Standley from Sudbury?

Police are concerned as to the whereabouts of Thomas Standley from Sudbury Picture: THOMAS STANDLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists