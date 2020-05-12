Electricity firm restarts some utilities work

UK Power Networks is planning to help businesses in Suffolk recover after coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE PA Wire/PA Images

Electricity firm UK Power Networks has announced it is restarting work to help customers who need help getting going again during the latest stage of the coronavirus lockdown.

UK Power Networks, the country’s largest power provider, is now planning to contact people who received quotes and design work during the pandemic, to arrange site visits safely and start work.

Most connections work, with the exception of supporting national infrastructure and health facilities, paused in late March when the company suspended non-essential utility works to help limit the spread of Covid-19.

Specialist teams will also resume work on building and upgrading its electricity substations. Some of over 100 investment projects that were required to keep power flowing continued in April, but the majority will now restart during May with updated, safe working methods.

Mark Adolphus, director of connections and safety at UK Power Networks, said: “We have been following government announcements and Public Health England advice closely and have decided that the time is right to restart the delivery of the full project portfolio.

“New or enhanced connections to the electricity network will help pave the way for many companies and employers to rebuild their businesses successfully.

“We have kept in touch with customers throughout, and would like to thank them for their understanding as we all play our part in the national effort to respond to the pandemic.

“If your project was impacted, we thank you for your support and our team will be contacting you to agree the delivery programme.

“When we decided to suspend non-essential work back in March we took a snapshot of what stage each project was at, to make the resumption of our services more straightforward.

“We’ve designed ways to restart work while continuing with social distancing, so we are ready to go now for our customers.”

UK Power Networks’ first priority is to keep its employees, contractors and customers safe, by carrying out work in line with the latest Covid-19 national guidance. The company is also asking customers not to approach its key workers in the community, unless it’s an electricity emergency – and, if they do, to maintain social distancing at all times.