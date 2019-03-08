Partly Cloudy

Colchester car wax firm's shining exports record wins royal seal of approval

PUBLISHED: 17:03 22 July 2019

From left, front: Andy Smith and Jennifer Tolhurst and rear: Lynette Smith and Philip Tolhurst Picture: ULTIMOTIVE

From left, front: Andy Smith and Jennifer Tolhurst and rear: Lynette Smith and Philip Tolhurst Picture: ULTIMOTIVE

Ultimotive

An Essex firm which puts the sparkle into top-performing cars is celebrating a royal accolade.

Jennifer Tolhurst, Philip Tolhust (fourth from right) and the Ultimotive team Picture: ULTIMOTIVEJennifer Tolhurst, Philip Tolhust (fourth from right) and the Ultimotive team Picture: ULTIMOTIVE

The Ultimotive team at Colchester was presented with the Queen's Award for International Trade after seeing a 300% rise in overseas sales between 2015 and 2017.

Lord-Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, paid an official visit to the manufacturer's headquarters to present the award, which was for excellence in international trade. It was one of only three Essex-based organisations to scoop the accolade this year.

The firm, which was founded by managing director Andy Smith in 2003, develops, manufactures, markets and supplies innovative chemical cleaning products for the global automotive industry.

It supplies major brands under licence including Williams F1, MotoGP, Michelin, Turtle Wax Pro, Stayzon as well as its own label, Caiman.

From left, Jennifer Tolhurst and Andy Smith Picture: ULTIMOTIVEFrom left, Jennifer Tolhurst and Andy Smith Picture: ULTIMOTIVE

Mrs Tolhurst presented the grant of appointment, personally signed by Her Majesty The Queen, as well as an engraved Dartington crystal bowl.

She praised Ultimotive's notable successes, including increase in export sales of almost 300% in the period 2015 to 2017.

Guests at the ceremony including Colchester's deputy mayor, council officers from Braintree, Chelmsford, Essex and Colchester councils, St Helena's Hospice staff and private sector firms.

Mr Smith said it was thanks to the business's small team that Ultimotive had become one of the world's leading brands in car cleaning chemicals.

"As part of our success, we have extended our brand portfolio to include MotoGP and Turtle Wax Pro. As well as the Queen's Award, we have also been awarded 'The Innovation 50', Essex Business Awards 2016 and were finalists in the East Anglian Daily Times awards."

The company has just signed a 10-year contract with McLaren Racing to supply products worldwide, and last week, Halfords launched 16 of its products in more than 150 of its UK stores and is increasing that to all 400 stores by the end of September.

Colchester MP Will Quince MP congratulated the team. "This award is not only excellent news for the company, but also for Essex as it illustrates the quality of commercial manufacturing in this part of the UK," he said.

"The Queen's Award for Enterprise is a true accolade and is a perfect platform for the company to continue to grow internationally."

The Department for International Trade has chosen to use Ultimotive as a flagship exporter in its nationwide 'Exporting Is Great' campaign.

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

Norwood's goals are grabbing the headlines... but a string of Town players are quietly impressing in pre-season

Kayden Jackson and Danny Rowe have both shown positive signs during pre-season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

