East Anglia Future 50

Colchester firm wins Queen's Award for Enterprise

PUBLISHED: 10:38 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 23 April 2019

Andy Smith, managing director of Ultimotive Ltd.

Andy Smith, managing director of Ultimotive Ltd.

Archant

A Colchester chemical cleaning manufacturer has won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of its excellence in international trade.

Ultimotive develops, manufactures, markets and supplies innovative chemical cleaning products for the global automotive industry.

The firm was started by managing director Andy Smith in 2003 and supplies major brands under license such as William F1, Moto GP and Michelin.

“The Queen's Award for Enterprise is probably the most prestigious business award,” said Mr Smith.

“To be recognised for our contribution to international trade reflects the global appetite for our products.

“When it comes to professional automotive cleaning products, Ultimotive is proud to fly the flag for Britain.

“Now, quite literally, we will be flying the flag with the prestigious moniker and emblem of the Queen's Award for Enterprise on our building and our product packaging.”

At a critical time for British exports, Ultimotive's global reach continues to grow.

Export sales account for 39% of the company's business, which experienced growth of almost 300% between 2015 and 2017.

This year the firm will launch products in Asia for the first time and it currently operates in international markets such as Australia, Qatar, Turkey, Sweden and Jordan.

Will Quince, Conservative MP for Colchester, supported the company's application for the Queen's Award and commended Ultimotive on achieving the accolade.

He said: “Congratulations to the team at Ultimotive. This award is not only excellent news for the company, but also for Essex as it illustrates the quality of commercial manufacturing in this part of the UK.

“The Queen's Award for Enterprise is a true accolade and is a perfect platform for the company to continue to grow internationally.”

The next ceremonial steps for the Essex company include recognition in a special edition of the London Gazette, published in April, which will carry the names of all 201 winners.

Now in its 53rd year, the Queen's Awards for Enterprise include previous winners J.P Morgan, iCandy, Veolia and Willmott Dixon.

Following the Grant of Appointment, Ultimotive's directors will visit Buckingham Palace in the summer for a celebratory reception, which is hosted by Prince Charles.

