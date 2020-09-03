E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

If your name is on this list you could be inheriting a fortune in unclaimed estates

PUBLISHED: 07:30 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 03 September 2020

Could you be the rightful owner of an unclaimed estate in Suffolk? Picture: TORANGE.BIZ

Could you be the rightful owner of an unclaimed estate in Suffolk? Picture: TORANGE.BIZ

Copyright tOrange.biz This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

Thousands of pounds could be waiting for people in Suffolk as dozens of estates remain unclaimed – find out if it could be you using our searchable table.

When someone dies with no will or known family, their property passes to the Crown as ownerless property, which is also known as bona vacantia.

It can be any kind of property such as buildings, money or even personal possessions and you could be entitled to a share of these if you have a deceased relative.

The government produces a spreadsheet which is updated daily, and shows which legacies have not yet been claimed by any relatives – and are therefore open for family members to make a claim.

The list shows 58 people who died in Suffolk, along with eight people who were born in the county but died elsewhere.

Many have been on the list for years and the vast majority are believed to be people who died alone and are listed as spinsters, widows, bachelors or single people.

According to Will Aid, a charity will-writing scheme, 58% of people in East Anglia have already made a will, which is the highest number in the country.

In a recent poll carried out by the charity, 50% of adults do not have a will written already.

You may also want to watch:

In 2019 Jon Jacques, chair of Will Aid, said that despite high-profile court cases and news of celebrities dying intestate, around 50% of people in the UK still do not have a will.

“So many of us make a will and then forget about it. But many of us then forget to update it in the event of a change in our circumstances,” he said.

“Events such as becoming a parent, grandparent, losing a partner, getting divorced or separated, inheriting assets and getting married are all life events that we should update our wills to reflect.

“Buying a house, large investments, the acquisition of additional properties or businesses and retirement plans should all be kept current in terms of the contents of your will.

“Failure to update changes in your circumstances can leave the loved ones you leave behind financially unprotected.”

The government usually only accepts claims up to 12 years after the administration of the estate – meaning you must act quickly to make a claim.

When making a claim you’ll be asked to send a family tree showing your relationship and two pieces of identification.

You might also be asked to send birth, death or marriage certificates.

However, if you are not a relative you can still apply for a grant from the estate – for example if you lived together or once cared for them.

To find out more about making a claim visit the government’s website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

TUI passengers flying from Greece to Stansted test positive for Coronavirus

Passengers travelling in to Stansted Airport from Heraklion in Crete have tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Back to school - Smiling faces for children’s first day in class

Nevaeh starting reception at Ravenswood Community Primary School, Ipswich Picture: SARAH BURGESS

Chiquito reopens town restaurant

The Chiquito Tex-Mex restaurant in Nacton Road, Ipswich, which has reopened Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

First look: Pub in heart of Constable Country transformed after two year revamp

Jonathan Peachey, owner of The Lion in East Bergholt, formerly The Red Lion, which has been newly refurbished. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

If your name is on this list you could be inheriting a fortune in unclaimed estates

Could you be the rightful owner of an unclaimed estate in Suffolk? Picture: TORANGE.BIZ