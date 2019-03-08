Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Suffolk warehouse sold in £17million deal

PUBLISHED: 10:56 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 05 July 2019

Unipart has taken a lease on a 147,000 sq ft commercial warehouse unit at Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds after the logistics warehouse was sold for £17.25m by developers Jaynic. Picture: JAYNIC

Unipart has taken a lease on a 147,000 sq ft commercial warehouse unit at Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds after the logistics warehouse was sold for £17.25m by developers Jaynic. Picture: JAYNIC

Jaynic

A massive logistics warehouse at Suffolk Park in Bury St Edmunds has been snapped up in a deal worth more than £17million.

Developer Jaynic has sold the 147,000sq ft warehouse investment to the Charities Property Fund, managed by SavillsIM, for £17.25m. reflecting a yield of £4.77%.

The major distribution unit has now been let to car parts supplier Unipart on a 25-year lease, with five-year rent reviews.

This is believed to be the largest letting deal in the town for almost 10 years, since the letting of G-Space 140 at Saxham Business Park to Dorel in 2010.

Ben Oughton, development director of Jaynic, said: "We are delighted to have concluded the sale of SP147.

You may also want to watch:

"The sale and letting underpins the park's prime location adjacent to the A14, just a mile from junction 45, giving Unipart great links into the national motorway network.

"It also reinforces the region's growing importance as a distribution hub and a mainstream location for institutional investors.

"We took the decision 18 months ago to build two speculative warehouses in a region where there was virtually no supply but strong demand.

"As a result, we are now working up proposals for a further phase of warehouse units."

Discussions are ongoing with a number of parties interested in taking the other 206,000sq ft warehouse unit, he said.

A recent report from Savills highlighted the lack of new speculative units being built for occupation by businesses in East Anglia, with none scheduled for delivery during 2019.

The Suffolk Park units were the first speculative warehouses to be built in region in a decade, he added.

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ram raid causes ‘significant damage’ to Hadleigh petrol station

A petrol station in Lady Lane, Hadleigh was ram raided last night. Picture: ARCHANT

Shoplifter jailed for breaking jaw of assistant who tried to intervene

Paul Ahchoon was jailed for 30 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk warehouse sold in £17million deal

Unipart has taken a lease on a 147,000 sq ft commercial warehouse unit at Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds after the logistics warehouse was sold for £17.25m by developers Jaynic. Picture: JAYNIC

It’s the Friday pub quiz - week 26 Will you ace it?

Will you quiz be a winner this week? Photo PA

New regional body to look at cutting transport CO2 emissions across East Anglia

Traffic on the Orwell Bridge, just outside Ipswich Picture; Lucy Taylor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists