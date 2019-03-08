E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Strike threat is over at Dulux factory

PUBLISHED: 15:29 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 28 August 2019

The AkzoNobel plant in Stowmarket. A potential strike at the Dulux paint factory has been averted after a dispute with the Unite union was settled. Picture: ARCHANT

The AkzoNobel plant in Stowmarket. A potential strike at the Dulux paint factory has been averted after a dispute with the Unite union was settled. Picture: ARCHANT

Strike action has been averted at a paint factory in Stowmarket after a pay dispute was settled.

Unite union members at the paint producer had been balloting over taking their dispute over a 2.25% pay offer, backdated to April, to the next level and going on strike.

The Unite said members had already rejected the "paltry" pay offer in a consultative ballot, and said bosses had set a September 6 deadline, after which it would withdraw the offer.

As a result members were being balloted over strike action.

You may also want to watch:

Now, after talks between the union and management, it has been resolved without the withdrawal of labour.

Unite regional officer Neal Evans said: "The pay dispute at AzkoNobel in Stowmarket has been settled. We are not revealing the nature of the pay deal, except to say, our members are working normally."

Andrew Dawson, site manager for AkzoNobel said: "I'm delighted that colleagues on the Stowmarket site have agreed the pay increase. This has removed the uncertainty and worry that many members of the team would have felt if the outcome of the strike ballot had been to support strike action.

"My management team, the local union representatives and all colleagues on the site have worked hard to secure a positive future for this facility as a major manufacturing employer in Suffolk. AkzoNobel has been manufacturing paint here for almost 100 years and we look forward to manufacturing Dulux here for years to come."

The factory site, in Needham Road, produces Dulux paints and also Cuprinol products.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Magistrates freed alleged rapist because no interpreter was available – and now he’s on the run

Halwest Muradi, 24, has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault and is wanted on suspicion of breaching court-imposed bail condition Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Gun reportedly seen during group fight

An altercation took place in Haverhill involving three men on Tuesday, August 27. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Town’s trip to Rochdale postponed until November

Ipswich Town's trip to Rochdale has been postponed. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Scottish bus passenger in court for insulting fellow countryman’s nationality

Clarke-Warren was kicked off the bus in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe Picture: SIMON PARKER

Strike threat is over at Dulux factory

The AkzoNobel plant in Stowmarket. A potential strike at the Dulux paint factory has been averted after a dispute with the Unite union was settled. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists