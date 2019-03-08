Partly Cloudy

Unruly Pig chef heads to Spain to fly the flag for Suffolk cooking talent

PUBLISHED: 11:43 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 06 June 2019

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig, who has a busy week as guest in Spain and in London Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig, who has a busy week as guest in Spain and in London Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk chef has flown off to Spain to fly the flag for British-made cuisine as one of 14 'UK gastropub chef ambassadors'.

Dave Wall, head chef at The Unruly Pig Picture: THE UNRULY PIG Dave Wall, head chef at The Unruly Pig Picture: THE UNRULY PIG

Dave Wall, head chef at the Unruly Pig at Bromeswell, near Woodbridge, has flown to Ibiza to attend a gastronomic presentation and dinner hosted by Barcelona-based beer Estrella Damm and renowned Spanish chef Ferran Adrià, who has three Micheline stars and is considered one of the greatest chefs in the world.

A dinner prepared by his team will be followed the next day a beach club party at which world-famous acrobatic act Cirque de Soleil will be also performing.

Dave, an Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs award winner, is aiming to showcase tastes of the Mediterranean with bespoke dishes and Estrella Damm pairings over the coming year.

"It's a great opportunity to meet the other ambassadors and legend Ferran Adrià - I have great admiration for his style and creativity," he said.

The Unruly Pig owner Brendan Padfield, manager Kevin Hunter and head chef Dave Wall Picture: SU ANDERSONThe Unruly Pig owner Brendan Padfield, manager Kevin Hunter and head chef Dave Wall Picture: SU ANDERSON

Dave is due to attend the Craft Guild of Chef Awards 2019 at the London Hilton in Park Lane on his return on June 6 after he was chosen as one of three finalists in its Pub Chef of the Year category for the second year running.

Brendan Padfield, owner of The Unruly Pig, said: "We feel privileged to be shortlisted. Dave's an outstanding chef and we're so very proud of his creative talent and achievements."

Dave will join more than 600 industry professionals and luminaries, who are due to attend the awards, which celebrates emerging and established talent from across the sector.

"I'm honoured to be shortlisted for the second year. It's a great feeling to be so highly appreciated," he said.

Dave joined the Unruly Pig, which serves modern British food with an Italian influence, in March 2015.

He grew up in Ipswich and was educated at Copleston High School before going on to launch a career in gourmet cooking.

He trained in London under celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, working at Claridges and The Boxwood Café before moving on to work at Bibendum restaurant and latterly Le Talbooth restaurant in Dedham.

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada flew over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

