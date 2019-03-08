'Thrilled' country pub in running for best game chef award

Dave Wall, head chef at the Unruly Pig Picture; CLAUDIA GANNON Claudia Gannon

A pub chef from Suffolk will be taking part in a cook-off to find the country's best game chef.

The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell Picture: THE UNRULY PIG The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell Picture: THE UNRULY PIG

Dave Wall, of the Unruly Pig, at Bromeswell near Woodbridge, has reached the semi-finals of the Game Chef of the Year 2020 awards which take place on Monday, November 11.

Pub owner Brendan Padfield said they were "thrilled" at his nomination.

"Dave certainly deserves all the accolades and we take pride in serving the very best locally sourced game," he said.

The chef's seasonal menus regularly include venison, pheasant, pigeon, partridge and rabbit.

"Game is a very nutritious and lean meat," he said.

He added: "It's been an incredible year for us all at The Unruly Pig and we're delighted to be in the semi-finals competing against such talented chefs. It's a huge honour to come this far."

Mr Wall has enjoyed a strong run of success this year. He was recently named Chef of the Year in the Great British Pub awards 2019 and scooped the Pub Restaurant Chef Award at the Craft Guild of Chefs Awards 2019.