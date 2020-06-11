See inside this house built for the director of one of Ipswich’s most famous firms

Upland Gate on Bishops Hill, Ipswich, was originally built for the director of Ransomes engineering firm. Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT PHOTOGRAPHY RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT PHOTOGRAPHY

A Grade II listed house built for the boss of one of Ipswich’s most famous companies has come up for sale.

Upland Gate has a large garden, perfect for entertaining Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT PHOTOGRAPHY Upland Gate has a large garden, perfect for entertaining Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT PHOTOGRAPHY

Upland Gate, on Bishops Hill, was originally built in 1863 for C A Bidell, the director of Ransomes engineering firm.

When it was built the red brick town house would have looked down on the firm’s engineering works near the docks below.

This impressive Ipswich home has many traditional features Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT PHOTOGRAPHY This impressive Ipswich home has many traditional features Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT PHOTOGRAPHY

The property is set within a partly-walled one-acre plot.

It retains many of the Victorian features from when it was constructed for C A Bidell, including a mosaic tiled floor, an original conservatory and service rooms.

This home is central to Ipswich and perfect for a family Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT PHOTOGRAPHY This home is central to Ipswich and perfect for a family Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT PHOTOGRAPHY

Other Victorian features have been adapted for modern life, such as the old stable block which has been converted into a pair of garages.

Inside there are two bathrooms and four bedrooms – including the octagonal master bedroom – and three reception rooms. It also has a cellar.

The property is being marketed by Jackson & Stops for £825,000.