See inside this house built for the director of one of Ipswich’s most famous firms
PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 June 2020
RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT PHOTOGRAPHY
A Grade II listed house built for the boss of one of Ipswich’s most famous companies has come up for sale.
Upland Gate, on Bishops Hill, was originally built in 1863 for C A Bidell, the director of Ransomes engineering firm.
When it was built the red brick town house would have looked down on the firm’s engineering works near the docks below.
The property is set within a partly-walled one-acre plot.
It retains many of the Victorian features from when it was constructed for C A Bidell, including a mosaic tiled floor, an original conservatory and service rooms.
Other Victorian features have been adapted for modern life, such as the old stable block which has been converted into a pair of garages.
Inside there are two bathrooms and four bedrooms – including the octagonal master bedroom – and three reception rooms. It also has a cellar.
The property is being marketed by Jackson & Stops for £825,000.
