See inside this house built for the director of one of Ipswich’s most famous firms

PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 June 2020

Upland Gate on Bishops Hill, Ipswich, was originally built for the director of Ransomes engineering firm.

Upland Gate on Bishops Hill, Ipswich, was originally built for the director of Ransomes engineering firm. Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT PHOTOGRAPHY

RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT PHOTOGRAPHY

A Grade II listed house built for the boss of one of Ipswich’s most famous companies has come up for sale.

Upland Gate has a large garden, perfect for entertaining

Upland Gate, on Bishops Hill, was originally built in 1863 for C A Bidell, the director of Ransomes engineering firm.

When it was built the red brick town house would have looked down on the firm’s engineering works near the docks below.

MORE: Look around this six bedroom house with a helipad near Colchester

This impressive Ipswich home has many traditional features

The property is set within a partly-walled one-acre plot.

It retains many of the Victorian features from when it was constructed for C A Bidell, including a mosaic tiled floor, an original conservatory and service rooms.

This home is central to Ipswich and perfect for a family

Other Victorian features have been adapted for modern life, such as the old stable block which has been converted into a pair of garages.

Inside there are two bathrooms and four bedrooms – including the octagonal master bedroom – and three reception rooms. It also has a cellar.

The property is being marketed by Jackson & Stops for £825,000.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

