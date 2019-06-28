Decision day set for controversial airport expansion plans

Uttlesford District Council has set a date for a special planning committee to decide the fate of Stansted Airport's controversial expansion plans following months of delay.

The council has come under fire after the decision-making process became protracted following a change of administration.

The issue will now be decided at a special planning committee meeting on Friday, January 24 - a week after a public speaking session for members of the public to air their views on January 17.

The plans - which involve raising the ceiling on passenger numbers allowed through the airport - had already been given the green light by the previous Conservative Party administration at Uttlesford, and were approaching the final official sign-off.

But the Tories were toppled from power in the May council elections to be replaced by independent group Residents 4 Uttlesford. The new party took a different line on the application, and insisted more work needed to be one on the Section 106 agreement attached to the application, which aims to off-set any impacts through legally-binding obligations.

"In line with the council resolution made on June 28, 2019, the planning committee will meet to consider the adequacy of the S106 Agreement - this is the package of legally-binding planning obligations which are attached to the planning permission to off-set its impact - as well as any potential new material considerations since the committee resolved to grant the application in November 2018," the council said.

"The committee will need to determine whether to authorise the release of a decision notice formally approving the application."

Further details about the public speaking session and the arrangements for the special planning committee will be shared in due course, the council said.