E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Decision day set for controversial airport expansion plans

PUBLISHED: 15:33 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 23 December 2019

Decision day is approaching in January on proposals to expand Stansted airport Picture: TIM WINTER

Decision day is approaching in January on proposals to expand Stansted airport Picture: TIM WINTER

Archant

Uttlesford District Council has set a date for a special planning committee to decide the fate of Stansted Airport's controversial expansion plans following months of delay.

The council has come under fire after the decision-making process became protracted following a change of administration.

The issue will now be decided at a special planning committee meeting on Friday, January 24 - a week after a public speaking session for members of the public to air their views on January 17.

MORE - Does 'retired and affluent' council have 'no concern for working people' after holding up Stansted airport growth plan decision?

The plans - which involve raising the ceiling on passenger numbers allowed through the airport - had already been given the green light by the previous Conservative Party administration at Uttlesford, and were approaching the final official sign-off.

You may also want to watch:

But the Tories were toppled from power in the May council elections to be replaced by independent group Residents 4 Uttlesford. The new party took a different line on the application, and insisted more work needed to be one on the Section 106 agreement attached to the application, which aims to off-set any impacts through legally-binding obligations.

"In line with the council resolution made on June 28, 2019, the planning committee will meet to consider the adequacy of the S106 Agreement - this is the package of legally-binding planning obligations which are attached to the planning permission to off-set its impact - as well as any potential new material considerations since the committee resolved to grant the application in November 2018," the council said.

"The committee will need to determine whether to authorise the release of a decision notice formally approving the application."

Further details about the public speaking session and the arrangements for the special planning committee will be shared in due course, the council said.

Most Read

Police officer banned from road after he was caught drink driving

Kevin Downard was arrested in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Stunning drone photos reveal extent of flooding at Sudbury water meadows

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

North Stander: Sorry, Paul, but the criticism is justified. This is a ‘slump’, not a ‘blip’

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded at Portsmouth. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: No more excuses, Lambert needs to get a tune out of this squad

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Three rescued after cars pulled from water

Three cars had to be rescued close to the River Stour this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Police officer banned from road after he was caught drink driving

Kevin Downard was arrested in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Stunning drone photos reveal extent of flooding at Sudbury water meadows

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

North Stander: Sorry, Paul, but the criticism is justified. This is a ‘slump’, not a ‘blip’

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded at Portsmouth. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: No more excuses, Lambert needs to get a tune out of this squad

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Three rescued after cars pulled from water

Three cars had to be rescued close to the River Stour this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Ed Sheeran reveals new music project for young people in Suffolk

Ed Sheeran has announced the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation is a charitable music foundation which aims to help young people under the age of 18, and living in Suffolk. Picture: Zakary Walters

‘Homeless people suffer 365 days a year...so don’t just volunteer at Christmas’

The Salvation Army will be providing Christmas lunches for those at its 'lifehouses' but chiefs want to remind people there is still a need for volunteers after the festive period ends Picture: SALVATION ARMY/ANDREW KING PHOTOGRAPHY/AFFORDABLE GRANITE

Warning: 4 weeks of road closures near Ipswich supermarket

Part of Sproughton Road in Ipswich will be closed for four weeks in January 2020. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘We’re just being careful’ – Vincent-Young on his injury progress

Kane Vincent-Young underwent two lots of surgery in November. Photo: Steve Waller

Decision day set for controversial airport expansion plans

Decision day is approaching in January on proposals to expand Stansted airport Picture: TIM WINTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists