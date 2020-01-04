E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Young entrepreneur's sweet treats takeaway set for JustEat

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 January 2020

Emma Green is starting her own takeaway cake business Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emma Green is starting her own takeaway cake business Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

All things sweet and sugary are set to be at the top a brand new dessert focused takeaway opening in a Suffolk town later this month.

Emma wanted a job that would fit around looking after her son Theo Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEmma wanted a job that would fit around looking after her son Theo Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Valerie's in Aldeburgh will be offering a delivery only service, Wednesday to Sunday.

The new business will offer a range of desserts such as cakes and waffles and is owned by 19-year-old Emma Green from Aldeburgh.

She has been working on plans for the shop for several years and is looking forward to launching the new service.

"I came up with the business plan about two years ago but then I had a baby," said Miss Green.

"I wanted something that I could do from home."

Miss Green said that her own passion for baking had led her to embark on the new business venture.

She also said that she had been disappointed by the takeaway offerings available close to her house.

"I do a lot of baking at home," said Miss Green.

"I found that there was only one or two takeaways that I could get in Aldeburgh and I didn't really like any of them."

So instead Miss Green decided to try her own hand at the enterprise.

The young entrepreneur put together her own menu and got in touch with takeaway giants JustEat to help add Valerie's to the platform.

After speaking with JustEat and sending off proof of her business, Valerie's was approved for the site.

Miss Green said she was excited to see her brand on a website used by major food brands.

"It's really nerve wracking but I felt like it was my dream becoming a reality," said Miss Green.

The delivery service will only be available to those living in and around Aldeburgh, Saxmundham and Leiston.

So what off her menu would Miss Green say is her favourite offering?

"Probably the munchies box," said Miss Green.

"It's got everything you would need for a night in.

"It's got cake, crisps, popcorn and drinks in one box."

Valerie's takeaway will be launching on Wednesday, January 23 and will be open from 5pm to 11pm.

