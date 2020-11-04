‘Fully stocked’ QD stores set to remain open
PUBLISHED: 14:46 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 04 November 2020
QD Group
An East Anglian value retail chain is set to keep its doors open during the second lockdown.
QD Group has confirmed that its QD QualityDiscounts.com stores and Cherry Lane Garden Centres across the region will keep trading when lockdown begins on Thursday, November 5.
QD is classed as an essential retailer which means it can stay open during the latest lockdown period, said the retailer. And the qovernment’s decision to allow garden centres – unlike during the first lockdown – means they can continue trading too.
After the first lockdown in March, QD stores stayed open for a while but then closed, before a phased reopening.
Operations director Karl Ottolangui said they took the risk of coronavirus “extremely seriously” and its number one priority remained the wellbeing of staff and customers.
“With this in mind, we’ve made some changes to our usual shopping experience for safety reasons and all cafes will remain closed until further notice,” he said.
He added: “We want our customers to know that we are here for them. We are fully stocked with all the essentials including food and groceries, as well as everything else they might need, whether it’s DIY supplies, homewares or Christmas goods.
“We have been particularly delighted with the number of people who have visited our Cherry Lane Garden Centres this year because they have been enjoying spending more time outside in their gardens.”
He thanked staff for their continued hard work during a challenging time.
“We are determined to keep smiling (under our masks, of course) and serving our customers safely,” he said.
