‘Fully stocked’ QD stores set to remain open

PUBLISHED: 14:46 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 04 November 2020

QD Group has announced it will be keeping its stores open during the second lockdown Picture: QD GROUP

QD Group

An East Anglian value retail chain is set to keep its doors open during the second lockdown.

Cherry Lane Garden Centres - part of the QD Group - will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: QD GROUPCherry Lane Garden Centres - part of the QD Group - will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: QD GROUP

QD Group has confirmed that its QD QualityDiscounts.com stores and Cherry Lane Garden Centres across the region will keep trading when lockdown begins on Thursday, November 5.

QD is classed as an essential retailer which means it can stay open during the latest lockdown period, said the retailer. And the qovernment’s decision to allow garden centres – unlike during the first lockdown – means they can continue trading too.

MORE – Wilko stores set to stay open during lockdown

After the first lockdown in March, QD stores stayed open for a while but then closed, before a phased reopening.

Operations director Karl Ottolangui said they took the risk of coronavirus “extremely seriously” and its number one priority remained the wellbeing of staff and customers.

You may also want to watch:

“With this in mind, we’ve made some changes to our usual shopping experience for safety reasons and all cafes will remain closed until further notice,” he said.

He added: “We want our customers to know that we are here for them. We are fully stocked with all the essentials including food and groceries, as well as everything else they might need, whether it’s DIY supplies, homewares or Christmas goods.

“We have been particularly delighted with the number of people who have visited our Cherry Lane Garden Centres this year because they have been enjoying spending more time outside in their gardens.”

He thanked staff for their continued hard work during a challenging time.

“We are determined to keep smiling (under our masks, of course) and serving our customers safely,” he said.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

