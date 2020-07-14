E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

Suffolk silk weavers launch face coverings to help in fight against coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 19:00 14 July 2020

Justin Dudden and Sue Lowe of Vanners Silk Weavers in Sudbury with silk face coverings Picture: LAURA GORE/VANNERS

Justin Dudden and Sue Lowe of Vanners Silk Weavers in Sudbury with silk face coverings Picture: LAURA GORE/VANNERS

LAURA GORE/VANNERS

Well-known Suffolk company Vanners Silk Weavers has branched out to make face coverings, to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Silk face coverings made by Vanners Silk Weavers in Sudbury Picture: LAURA GORE/VANNERSSilk face coverings made by Vanners Silk Weavers in Sudbury Picture: LAURA GORE/VANNERS

The company, based in Sudbury, says demand has grown since it launched its colourful face masks.

And it is expected even more customers will be looking to buy them following today’s announcement that masks are to be made mandatory in shops from July 24.

Laura Gore, managing director of Vanners, said: “We started making them because there was demand from our shop customers, although our shop wasn’t open during lockdown.

“We have been using silk off-cuts to keep the cost down, and for sustainability as well.”

Silk face coverings made by Vanners Silk Weavers in Sudbury Picture: LAURA GORE/VANNERSSilk face coverings made by Vanners Silk Weavers in Sudbury Picture: LAURA GORE/VANNERS

Mrs Gore said: “We are making them in lovely bright colours. Some of them are quite flamboyant, although we do also get requests from some customers who want plain ones.”

She said, because they were being made from off-cuts, there was a huge variety of patterns available.

MORE: Suffolk shop owners call for clarity on face mask plans

The masks have two outer layers and a thin inner layer of calico, and can be hand-washed at temperatures of up to 30C.

Vanners has been asked to supply the silk face masks to Wimbledon, which needs them for staff to wear even though the famous tennis championships could not take place this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vanners’ non-surgical masks come in packs at £10 for two. You can buy a pack by visiting Vanners Mill Shop on a Thursday between 10am and 4pm, or email info@vanners.com

Silk is known as a natural fabric which is smooth and soft, and some scientific surveys have found it to be particularly effective at preventing penetration by droplets.

The government has announced that wearing of face coverings in shops and supermarkets will be mandatory for customers from July 24.

Police will be able to issue those who disobey with a £100 fine, which will be halved if paid within 14 days.

Masks are already compulsory on public transport and when attending hospitals as a visitor or outpatient.

MORE: Face masks to be made compulsory in shops - Everything you need to know

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Former Town defender McGreal sacked by Colchester as another ex-Ipswich player is favourite to replace him

Colchester Team Manager John McGreal pictured during the post match press conference after his side had knocked Tottenham Hotspurs out of the Carabao Cup on penalties. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Former Town defender McGreal sacked by Colchester as another ex-Ipswich player is favourite to replace him

Colchester Team Manager John McGreal pictured during the post match press conference after his side had knocked Tottenham Hotspurs out of the Carabao Cup on penalties. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mum welcomes ‘miracle’ baby after 4 miscarriages, 3% chance of success and 10 years of heartache

Dawn Peacher with her baby girl Erin Lilly who was born on July 4. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Confidence in Ipswich Hospital merger ‘hanging by a thread’ as Colchester orthopaedic centre approved

The decision to choose Colchester Hospital for the new orthopaedic centre has drawn criticism from several Ipswich leaders. Picture: ESNEFT/HOUSE OF COMMONS/ISSBA

‘Our laws are cruel’ - Terminally ill father calls for change in rules over assisted dying

Barry Barker is terminally ill with motor neurone disease. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk silk weavers launch face coverings to help in fight against coronavirus

Justin Dudden and Sue Lowe of Vanners Silk Weavers in Sudbury with silk face coverings Picture: LAURA GORE/VANNERS

School remains open as families of 13 children self-isolate after coronavirus case

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS