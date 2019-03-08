Estate’s vegan cafe and shop is weeks away from opening

A businesswoman who is bringing a vegan cafe and shop to a Bury St Edmunds estate has picked up the keys and hopes to open in the beginning of May.

Allison Knight, owner of Allison’s Eatery, will inject life back into the empty unit at 6 St Olaves Precinct on the town’s Howard estate with firstly her vegan venture and, all going well, a post office alongside it further down the line.

The former post office at the precinct closed suddenly in February 2017 so the community are “delighted” at the prospect of one returning.

Mrs Knight said opening the new business was both “exciting and scary,” adding she had received great support from locals.

“I know it’s going to be vegan plant-based, but it is something that Bury needs from what people are telling me.

“It’s not just about it being vegan plant-based, but a healthier way of eating. I wish there wasn’t a label sometimes as people get put off.”

She added: “I just want people to see it’s just food and if it saves animals and saves the environment and it helps get people healthier I’m all for it.”

Mrs Knight, who is originally from Merseyside, envisages the cafe and shop will become a community hub with its seating area and possibly a book swap and board highlighting local events, which she said would tie in with the post office.

She said she will begin the application with the Post Office for a new branch to go alongside her vegan business later in the year.

Paul Hopfensperger, an independent candidate in the St Olaves ward for the West Suffolk Council election, said the community was “devastated” when the post office closed and everyone is “hopeful” the new venture will be a success.

He said: “It will be the only place people can go and sit in there and have something to eat and drink and meet their follow residents and be able to go in there for the post office.

“It will be a multi-purpose venue and I think everyone will be extremely excited about it.”

Mrs Knight added she plans for it to be as eco-friendly as possible, with secondhand furniture and for example the option to re-fill liquids like detergents.

Max Clarke, the Labour candidate for the St Olaves ward in the West Suffolk Council election, said veganism had become “very trendy,” adding the really great thing about it is the positive effect on the environment.

•The other candidate for the St Olaves ward in the West Suffolk Council election is Karen Soons, who is Conservative.