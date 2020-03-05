E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Vegan-friendly cocktail bar opens at former sports shop

PUBLISHED: 15:28 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 05 March 2020

Owner Catherine Moriarty at her new business 'Moriarty's' in Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

MARIAM GHAEMI

A cocktail bar which offers plant-based foods is breathing life back into a former sports shop in the heart of Bury St Edmunds.

Inside the new cocktail and espresso bar in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIInside the new cocktail and espresso bar in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Moriarty's is the dream of owner Catherine Moriarty, 51, who spent many years selling cakes from a food van at events such as V Festival.

Now she has opened up a new venture in Whiting Street at the old home of Intersport - which was the town's last remaining independent sports shop before it closed last year.

More: Bury's first - and last - independent sports shop closes its doors

The espresso and cocktail bar - which sells entirely plant-based foods - is open seven days a week, promising 'light bite' snacks opposed to heavy meals.

Owner Catherine, who has been following a plant-based diet for six years, said she is unsure whether she is "brave or stupid" to be opening a vegan venue in the town.

Speaking of the business, Catherine said: "I'm nervous, but I'm excited to see it get going."

The cafe bar has received great feedback so far, with Catherine admitting she has been "amazed" by its popularity since its opening last week.

"People are more conscious of what they are putting in their bodies," said Catherine, who lives in the town.

"Not everyone wants to eat fast-food. We are offering a light and more healthy option which is still quick and can be eaten on the go."

The bar spans over two floors, with the basement home to a cocktail area which is currently open from 5pm to 10pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Catherine employs eight members of staff at the cocktail bar and all food served - aside from the cakes - are made at the premises by the team.

The cakes come from local cake maker Lucy from The Power Plant, who also sells her sweet treats at Bury St Edmunds' market.

The cafe bar is open every day from 8am to 6pm, with the later evening hours for cocktail fans on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

