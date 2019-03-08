Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Video

Village pub to be transformed into dance and yoga centre

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 June 2019

The main part of the Three Tuns pub in Pettistree, by the former A12 road, is being turned into a dance, fitness and yoga wellbeing centre by business partners Faye Meakin and Bilyana Dawson. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The main part of the Three Tuns pub in Pettistree, by the former A12 road, is being turned into a dance, fitness and yoga wellbeing centre by business partners Faye Meakin and Bilyana Dawson. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

The last pint has been pulled at the Three Tuns Inn at Pettistree but thehistoric building is being given a new lease of life, ensuring it remains at the heart of the community.

The main part of the Three Tuns pub in Pettistree, by the former A12 road, is being turned into a dance, fitness and yoga wellbeing centre by business partners Faye Meakin and Bilyana Dawson. Picture: DAVID VINCENTThe main part of the Three Tuns pub in Pettistree, by the former A12 road, is being turned into a dance, fitness and yoga wellbeing centre by business partners Faye Meakin and Bilyana Dawson. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The pub will become known as Vida Haus and will be a home to dance, yoga and wellbeing centre with coffee, smoothies and natural juices replacing the beer and spirits previously sold there.

Business partners Faye Meakin, a dance and ballet teacher, and Bilyana Dawson, who teaches yoga, are aiming to launch the new centre by the end of summer.

Conversion work is well under way at the centre, which will feature a large teaching and dance studio with a maple wood sprung floor.

The main 70 square metre studio will have a yoga wall at one end and a mirrored wall with a six-metre barre for ballet in front.

Mrs Dawson said: "It is all very exciting. It is going to be very beautiful. There will be lighting behind the mirrors and a pine wall.

You may also want to watch:

"The maple floor will be ideal for dancing and for yoga."

But it has been a lot of working getting to this stage, as the yoga enthusiast pointed out: "We had to take the chimney out and put in steels, and the floor was completely rotten and had to be replaced."

She added: "We hope to have some test events in July or August and open properly in September.

Mrs Meakin, from Ipswich, is Royal Academy of Dance trained and she already holds classes in various venues in east Suffolk including Bromeswell.

"This is our dream," she said, "It is lovely to have our own space. I have been looking for a long time.

"We want it to be used by a wide community. There will be a pilates teacher and I teach ballet, contemporary, modern and street dance is very popular."

Mrs Dawson, who has practising yoga for more than a decade and qualified as a teacher following a month-long training course in India, added: "We are good friends. We have always wanted to do this. We were chatting at Christmas and said 'Let's do it'. We want it to be homely, and welcoming."

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Paramedic failed to identify severe condition of patient who later died in hospital

A paramedic has been suspended for misconduct Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Obnoxious’ football fan’s night of celebration ends in arrest for triple assault

Mark Hardy assaulted two officers at the police investigation centre in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Campaign for skate park in memory of Ben Wragge ‘making progress’

A project to build a skate park in memory of Suffolk schoolboy Ben Wragge is 'making progress' Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich Holocaust survivor to share horrors of Auschwitz with town students

Holocaust survivor Frank Bright. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Challenging start, nights under the lights and potential rearrangements – A look at Ipswich Town’s 2019/20 fixture list

Ipswich Town's League One fixtures have been revealed. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists