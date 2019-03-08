Video

Village pub to be transformed into dance and yoga centre

The main part of the Three Tuns pub in Pettistree, by the former A12 road, is being turned into a dance, fitness and yoga wellbeing centre by business partners Faye Meakin and Bilyana Dawson. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

The last pint has been pulled at the Three Tuns Inn at Pettistree but thehistoric building is being given a new lease of life, ensuring it remains at the heart of the community.

The pub will become known as Vida Haus and will be a home to dance, yoga and wellbeing centre with coffee, smoothies and natural juices replacing the beer and spirits previously sold there.

Business partners Faye Meakin, a dance and ballet teacher, and Bilyana Dawson, who teaches yoga, are aiming to launch the new centre by the end of summer.

Conversion work is well under way at the centre, which will feature a large teaching and dance studio with a maple wood sprung floor.

The main 70 square metre studio will have a yoga wall at one end and a mirrored wall with a six-metre barre for ballet in front.

Mrs Dawson said: "It is all very exciting. It is going to be very beautiful. There will be lighting behind the mirrors and a pine wall.

"The maple floor will be ideal for dancing and for yoga."

But it has been a lot of working getting to this stage, as the yoga enthusiast pointed out: "We had to take the chimney out and put in steels, and the floor was completely rotten and had to be replaced."

She added: "We hope to have some test events in July or August and open properly in September.

Mrs Meakin, from Ipswich, is Royal Academy of Dance trained and she already holds classes in various venues in east Suffolk including Bromeswell.

"This is our dream," she said, "It is lovely to have our own space. I have been looking for a long time.

"We want it to be used by a wide community. There will be a pilates teacher and I teach ballet, contemporary, modern and street dance is very popular."

Mrs Dawson, who has practising yoga for more than a decade and qualified as a teacher following a month-long training course in India, added: "We are good friends. We have always wanted to do this. We were chatting at Christmas and said 'Let's do it'. We want it to be homely, and welcoming."