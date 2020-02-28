E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Retro furniture shop moves into new high street location

PUBLISHED: 12:23 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 28 February 2020

Vintro Interiors has moved into new premises in Needham Market High Street after a year based in the Old Town Hall. Picture: MEGGIE HEDGES

MEGGIE HEDGES

A popular Needham Market vintage furniture shop has moved to a new high street location.

Vintro Interiors, which sells retro and vintage furniture, has moved into 73 Market Street - the shop that was once home to Marvin's fruit and veg shop.

The shop was started just over a year ago by Meggie Hedges and has gone on to build a following on Facebook. Previously, it was based in the Antiques Centre.

Miss Hedges, who runs Vintro Interiors, said: "We opened on Monday, February 17. We've had our first week here and the support has been amazing.

"Before, I was on the top floor of the antiques centre and you don't get enough people up there. It was horrible."

Miss Hedges had a career in property valuation but started the shop to do something involving her passion for antiques.

Vintro Interiors shares the shopfront with Waldens, a furniture painting business.

