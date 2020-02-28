Retro furniture shop moves into new high street location
PUBLISHED: 12:23 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 28 February 2020
MEGGIE HEDGES
A popular Needham Market vintage furniture shop has moved to a new high street location.
Vintro Interiors, which sells retro and vintage furniture, has moved into 73 Market Street - the shop that was once home to Marvin's fruit and veg shop.
The shop was started just over a year ago by Meggie Hedges and has gone on to build a following on Facebook. Previously, it was based in the Antiques Centre.
Miss Hedges, who runs Vintro Interiors, said: "We opened on Monday, February 17. We've had our first week here and the support has been amazing.
"Before, I was on the top floor of the antiques centre and you don't get enough people up there. It was horrible."
Miss Hedges had a career in property valuation but started the shop to do something involving her passion for antiques.
Vintro Interiors shares the shopfront with Waldens, a furniture painting business.