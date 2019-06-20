Sunshine and Showers

Visitors to Bury St Edmunds' town centre spending more and staying longer

20 June, 2019 - 05:30
Visitors to Bury St Edmunds town centre are staying longer and spending more, according to a new study Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Visitors to Bury St Edmunds' town centre are spending more money and staying longer than ever before, a new study has revealed.

Bury BID chief executive Mark Cordell said he was encouraged by the engagement and the results Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDSBury BID chief executive Mark Cordell said he was encouraged by the engagement and the results Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS

The annual 'benchmarking report' found that 98% of people would recommend a visit to the town to others and 55% have taken advantage of free parking from 3pm on a Tuesday - the highest since the initiative began.

The town's car parks are also busier than they have been since the survey began in 2012, and 90% of respondents welcomed West Suffolk Council's Pay on Exit parking trial, which started this month.

The study was commissioned for the eighth year by Business Improvement District (BID) organisation Our Bury St Edmunds and 631 people responded.

Mark Cordell, Our Bury St Edmunds chief executive, said he was encouraged by the engagement and the results in a changing retail landscape.

A total of 98% of people said they would recommend Bury St Edmunds to others in the study Picture: ARCHANTA total of 98% of people said they would recommend Bury St Edmunds to others in the study Picture: ARCHANT

"Nearly 60% of people rated our retail offer as a positive - on average in a large town the figure is less than a quarter," he said.  "Many people added further comments, particularly highlighting what a positive effect our independent shops have on the town and how they'd like to see even more of them.

"The range of restaurants and cafes was rated as a positive by 80% of those questioned and the markets by more than 60% - their highest score since the study began.  "It was also very encouraging to see such a good response to the survey - more than double the numbers who took part in 2016 and 2017 and considerably more than last year too."

A total of 72% of people questioned said they visit the town centre at least once a week and 46% said they stayed for between two and four hours - the national figure is less than 20%.

The town continues to thrive in a challenging retail climate Picture: ARCHANTThe town continues to thrive in a challenging retail climate Picture: ARCHANT

The amount people are spending in the town centre is also on the increase - 55% said they spend more than £20 when they visit, the highest figure since the study began.

Issues highlighted as negatives in the report, carried out by researchers from People and Places, were car parking and public toilets.

Mr Cordell added: "While there are many positives in this report, we also asked people what they perceived as the negatives and for their comments on changes they would like to see.

"These responses - and as in previous years many of the comments focused on car parking - will be looked at very carefully and of course we will make the local authorities we work with aware of them.

"I was heartened though to see such enthusiasm for the Pay on Exit trial - nearly 80% of those questioned indicated they would like to see such a scheme in more of the town's car parks."

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

