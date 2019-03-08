Fears Waitrose vegetables may contain broken glass
PUBLISHED: 09:56 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 23 May 2019
Archant
Waitrose is recalling jars of beetroot amid fears they could contain shards of broken glass.
Essential Waitrose Pickled Sweet Sliced Beetroot may be unsafe to eat and customers are being advised to return the product as soon as possible.
It is the 340g jars with a best before date of September 2020 which pose the risk.
You may also want to watch:
MORE: 'We can make a difference' - Another Suffolk pub saved in wake of shock closures
The Food Standards Agency has issued a warning to all customers not to eat the product.
A FSA spokesman said: "This product may contain small pieces of glass, which presents a safety risk.
"Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.
"If you have bought any of the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."