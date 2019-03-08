Partly Cloudy

Fears Waitrose vegetables may contain broken glass

PUBLISHED: 09:56 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 23 May 2019

waitrose ipswich

Archant

Waitrose is recalling jars of beetroot amid fears they could contain shards of broken glass.

Waitrose has recalled Essential Waitrose Pickled Sweet Sliced Beetroot because it may contain small pieces of glass. Photo: Food Standarrds Agency.Waitrose has recalled Essential Waitrose Pickled Sweet Sliced Beetroot because it may contain small pieces of glass. Photo: Food Standarrds Agency.

Essential Waitrose Pickled Sweet Sliced Beetroot may be unsafe to eat and customers are being advised to return the product as soon as possible.

It is the 340g jars with a best before date of September 2020 which pose the risk.

The Food Standards Agency has issued a warning to all customers not to eat the product.

A FSA spokesman said: "This product may contain small pieces of glass, which presents a safety risk.

"Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

"If you have bought any of the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

Ipswich Town announce 'retained list' – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

'Barcelona' shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson's verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

'Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well' - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Fears changes to £15m Whisstocks development will 'kill the dream'

Julian Wells of FW Properties, pictured left,said the building was too big for prospective buyers Picture: GREGG BROWN

Tribute paid to Suffolk heavy horse stalwart

Roger Clark walking with his Suffolk Punch in the Grand Parade on the final day of the Suffolk Show 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Greater Anglia still committed to repair work at Saxmundham railway station as talks continue

Greater Anglia says that talks are ongoing over the future of Saxmundham railway station Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'It definitely wasn't sherbet': Outrage following suspected drug use in park

Beccles common. Picture: Nick Butcher

Dog-friendly pubs to enjoy this bank holiday, and why they love their canine customers

Should your business be dog friendly? Owners in Norfolk have said it's a savvy business decision. Picture: Camp Tails Doggy Daycare
