Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Passport scheme to celebrate 25 years of the Stour Valley Path

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 03 July 2019

Stour Valley Path walkers climb Lodge Hill at Wormingford Pic: Dedham Vale AONB

Stour Valley Path walkers climb Lodge Hill at Wormingford Pic: Dedham Vale AONB

Archant

Walkers get their passport stamped at local businesses as they make their way.

A Stour Valley Path Passport has been produced to encourage people to walk one of the region's iconic byways in its 25th anniversary year.

Officially opened in 1994, the Stour Valley Path is a 60 mile route following the valley of the River Stour from Newmarket in northwest Suffolk to its estuary at Cattawade, near Manningtree in Essex.

Walkers are being encouraged to download the passport and then get it marked at designated stamping stations when they complete a section of the path. Locations supporting the initiative include the Palace House Newmarket, Kedington Library and The Lion pub at Stoke by Clare.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: 'We want to give young people a voice' - new festival coming to the Suffolk Coast this summer

Chairman of the Dedham Vale AONB, Nigel Chapman, said: "We hope the 25th anniversary passport will encourage visitors to explore the very different sections of the Stour Valley Path and discover the landscapes, unique wildlife and hidden gems in the towns and villages along the route."

The passport can be downloaded at the www.dedhamvalestourvalley.org website and once completed can be exchanged for a Stour Valley Path certificate.

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Fears for future of historic pub as owner arrested in Kenya

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Holiday disaster as Suffolk pair stranded on A14 for TWO DAYS after motorhome breakdown

Tracey Salmon, her mother Marilyn and their dog Dolly next to their broken down motorhome. Picture: TRACEY SALMON

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Fears for future of historic pub as owner arrested in Kenya

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Holiday disaster as Suffolk pair stranded on A14 for TWO DAYS after motorhome breakdown

Tracey Salmon, her mother Marilyn and their dog Dolly next to their broken down motorhome. Picture: TRACEY SALMON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man held in connection with gun shop raid

Essex Police arrested a man in connection with a burglary in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New Ipswich Town striker Norwood checks in for his ‘first day at school’

James Norwood has trained with Ipswich Town for the first time today. Picture: JNORS10INSTAGRAM/ITFC

Five easy mistakes you’re making which exposes you to hackers

The Norfolk Suffolk Cyber Security Cluster talk us through the common mistakes people make to expose themselves to cyber hacking.

Pledge to find answers on first anniversary of Ava-May Littleboy’s death

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

Serious crash closes major road into Ipswich

Police block the road while emergency services work at the scene Picture: TOM POTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists