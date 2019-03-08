Passport scheme to celebrate 25 years of the Stour Valley Path

Stour Valley Path walkers climb Lodge Hill at Wormingford Pic: Dedham Vale AONB Archant

Walkers get their passport stamped at local businesses as they make their way.

A Stour Valley Path Passport has been produced to encourage people to walk one of the region's iconic byways in its 25th anniversary year.

Officially opened in 1994, the Stour Valley Path is a 60 mile route following the valley of the River Stour from Newmarket in northwest Suffolk to its estuary at Cattawade, near Manningtree in Essex.

Walkers are being encouraged to download the passport and then get it marked at designated stamping stations when they complete a section of the path. Locations supporting the initiative include the Palace House Newmarket, Kedington Library and The Lion pub at Stoke by Clare.

Chairman of the Dedham Vale AONB, Nigel Chapman, said: "We hope the 25th anniversary passport will encourage visitors to explore the very different sections of the Stour Valley Path and discover the landscapes, unique wildlife and hidden gems in the towns and villages along the route."

The passport can be downloaded at the www.dedhamvalestourvalley.org website and once completed can be exchanged for a Stour Valley Path certificate.