Shipping firm ‘excited’ at move to new home as employees embrace flexible working

PUBLISHED: 08:51 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 13 July 2020

Langham Barns, the new home to Wallis Shipping Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Langham Barns, the new home to Wallis Shipping Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A freight forwarder has moved its base as it changes its way of working.

Wallis Shipping Services has moved two miles from its previous location to a rural barn at Langham, near Colchester.

The move marks the beginning of a new way of working for the team, which adapted to a flexible working pattern during lockdown, with the majority of working from home and the rest on a rota system.

Managing director Stuart Gregory said: “We’re really excited about the office move. Relocating was on the cards anyway but the current situation confirmed it was a good idea.

“We realised we could move to smaller premises with more of the team working from home, and it has many benefits – including more flexibility with staff and their families, wellbeing, eco-friendly with less travel to and from the office, less paper waste, and for our overheads it meant we can work from a smaller office space.”

Although the new head office will be smaller, the new flexible approach means staff can come into the office on split days and in “pods” while still working with the coronavirus restrictions.

Instead of set spaces, there will be a semi open desk policy with personnel having their own pedestals to keep their personal items and work. Century Office in Colchester have worked with the company to provide new office furniture and layout designs.



