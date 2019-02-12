Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

‘I’ve had plenty of people telling me it won’t work’ says licensee at launch of ‘beer pub’

PUBLISHED: 09:40 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 27 February 2019

Helen and Ivan Sheldrake at the Walnut Picture: HELEN SHELDRAKE

Helen and Ivan Sheldrake at the Walnut Picture: HELEN SHELDRAKE

Helen Sheldrake

Incoming licensees at a newly-re-opened Suffolk market town watering hole say they have ditched the noisy trappings of the modern pub – and are convinced they’re onto a winning formula.

The Walnut pub after its refurbishment Picture: HELEN SHELDRAKEThe Walnut pub after its refurbishment Picture: HELEN SHELDRAKE

Ivan and Helen Sheldrake have got rid of the juke box, darts board, fruit machine, pool table, TVs and the meal menu at the Walnut pub at Stowmarket.

They have pared their offering down to the humble pint, in the belief that ‘beer and banter’ are the staples of a good local.

MORE – Ex-jockey Larry nominated as top English tour guide

Since reopening on Friday, February 22, after a six-week refurbishment, they have taken the Edwardian-era hostelry, which lies near the town’s new Chilton Hall housing estate, back to a bygone era, when the only sustenance on offer in a typical English pub was a scotch egg or pork scratchings, and the only sound was of patrons chatting while slowly sipping their beers.

The couple, who installed a new cellar for the 16 beers now on offer, with six lines of cask ale and 10 beer keg lines,

Beers lined up at the Walnut pub Picture: HELEN SHELDRAKEBeers lined up at the Walnut pub Picture: HELEN SHELDRAKE

say they want to focus on high quality drinks in a relaxing atmosphere.

The reaction, says Ivan, has been very positive, but he admits he has faced a wall of scepticism from some customers who are scratching their heads at their approach, which goes against the received wisdom that the only way to make money in the pub trade is to offer food and noisy diversions.

“It’s frankly just not true. What you need is a really good, friendly environment for people to come and have a pint,” he says. “I’ve had plenty of people telling me it won’t work. They have said it won’t make any money. I don’t believe them. You need a little bit of imagination.”

The key was to have an offering that is “different and vibrant”. “The perceived wisdom of how to save a pub is basically not to turn it into a pub,” he says.

The board at the newly-re-opened Walnut pub Picture: HELEN SHELDRAKEThe board at the newly-re-opened Walnut pub Picture: HELEN SHELDRAKE

But contrary to popular belief, Ivan, who is a systems architect by profession, organising IT systems in warehousing, believes beer pubs are on the rise. Although he still does some systems work on the side, he started out in the pub trade by converting a shop in Market Harborough into a highly successful micropub called Beerhouse, which he still runs with the help of a manager. He wanted to move back to his home town of Stowmarket to be near his family and saw potential in the Admiral Taverns pub, snapping it up on a relatively long lease.

“I’m a big beer aficionado and I have another pub. I firmly believe pubs are opening at quite a rate as well as closing. They are beer-led pubs,” he says.

“They are pubs that concentrate on the beer and the experience you have at a pub. We removed the pool table, the darts board, the juke box and the fruit machines and the TVs. We then concentrated on what we were going to serve, which is the beer.”

He and his wife were motivated to launch their first pub after feeling disappointed at what was on offer. ”We kept going out and couldn’t hear each other and the beer was always the same.”

“We don’t sell any of the low end mainstream lagers, and the only spirits we sell are good quality, high end. It’s somewhere to come and explore basically.”

In what was once the pool room, they’ll be hosting a book club, a home brew night, a monthly cinema club and Ivan will be bringing in his turntable for a weekly ‘bring your own vinyl’ record club.

They believe their competition isn’t other pubs - it’s 25 to 55-year-olds opting to stay in their living rooms rather than venturing out. Their aim is to get them to drop in and catch up with friends and neighbours. So far the pub has attracted patrons returning after a long break and locals who have never ventured over the threshold before.

“It’s been surprisingly busy, quite a few people in. Most people were saying they they hadn’t been for years or had not been at all and word is spreading around the town – there’s a lot of comments about the beer selection,” says Ivan, after a ‘soft launch’ opening.

“It’s a relatively brave move to cut all noise from a pub other than conversation. But there’s nothing better than to walk into a pub and to hear the general hubbub,” says Ivan. “It’s very comfortable place to come and sit, so therefore you start to revolve more around the community.”

He adds: “It’s not rocket science – that’s what pubs used to be.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Search for missing Woodbridge man Lawrence Shipp extends to south coast

Lawrence Shipp was last seen at his home address in Woodbridge on the morning of Monday, February 25 Picture: DEVON AND CORNWALL POLICE

Suffolk rail commuters face disruption on the main line to London

Services between Colchester and Ipswich are affected. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

‘I’ve had plenty of people telling me it won’t work’ says licensee at launch of ‘beer pub’

Helen and Ivan Sheldrake at the Walnut Picture: HELEN SHELDRAKE

Inside ‘tomato kingdom’ near Ipswich as first plants ready for picking

Horticultural director Richard Lewis inspects a truss of cherry tomatoes on the vines at Sterling Suffolk in Bramford near Ipswich, as the first harvest is set to begin in the high tech glasshouse Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists