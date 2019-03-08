Video

See a lovely Suffolk cottage with a swimming pool and pond

Walnut Cottage is a charming family home, at Aspall Green near Debenham in a lovely rural position with far-reaching countryside views.

This home has many original character features and is set in beautifully landscaped gardens.

Aspall is only a couple of miles from thriving Debenham and 15 miles away from Ipswich.

This character property is presented to a high standard throughout.

It has a large and welcoming reception hall with a woodburning stove, an oak floor and exposed beams, which is at the heart of the house.

There is a well-proportioned dining room with a wooden floor, leading to the conservatory which has impressive views over the gardens.

Doors lead directly out onto an outdoor dining terrace.

There is also a large, triple aspect drawing room, another exceptional entertaining space with doors leading the swimming pool area.

The room has a feature fireplace with a woodburning stove and an exposed timber divider which opens out on to the hall.

The open plan kitchen/breakfast room has a variety of interesting features including exposed timbers, an original fireplace and cottage doors. It is fitted with a range of bespoke wall and base units, with an electric Aga, and plenty of room for a large table.

There is also a stylish cloak/shower room with storage space.

An oak staircase leads to the first floor landing and steps lead up to the master bedroom which has views over the gardens and Velux windows providing natural light.

There is a recently-fitted en suite bathroom and three further bedrooms, two of which have practical built-in storage.

The luxurious family bathroom has a feature free-standing bath and a separate shower cubicle.

Outside the driveway is accessed through security gates with a paved area leading to the front porch,.

The gardens are landscaped with established plants and trees and a large pond with a timber jetty.

There are two terraced areas, one of which is beside the outside heated swimming pool, separated by a gate from the rest of the garden.

A timber-framed and glazed garden room provides additional space and has a open fireplace and a flagstone floor.

There are also four stables, a double garage and a tennis court.

There is also the added benefit of a two-bedroom annexe, currently used as a holiday let.

This property is on sale with Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £850,000.

