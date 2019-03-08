Video

WATCH: Behind the scenes of Ed Sheeran's new ketchup ad

Ed Sheeran with the new 'Edchup' bottles in partnership with Heinz Tomato Ketchup which are being sold first in Framlingham. Picture: HEINZ UK HEINZ UK

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran 'relished' his time filming an advert for his beloved Heinz ketchup, new behind-the-scenes footage reveals.

The former Thomas Mills High School pupil is a big fan of the sauce, and even has a tattoo of the famous label on his arm.

Last week, the 26-year-old teamed up with Heinz to launch his very own tomato 'Edchup' - a partnership born out of a direct message the star sent the company on Instagram.

Superfans in Suffolk were the first to get their hands on the special sauce - with three takeaways in the Thinking of You singer's home town of Framlingham selling 150 of the limited edition bottles.

Sporting an image of a Sheeran lookalike tomato, the bottles hit supermarket shelves in mid-June.

Now Ed's reps have released behind-the-scenes footage of the star, who is playing four exclusive homecoming gigs in Ipswich later this year, having a 'ketchup' with fellow Heinz fans and having fun on the set of his first conidment-themed TV ad.

The clip shows Sheeran having fun on set and features bloopers from the filming day.

"Basically the origin of this is I got in contact with Heinz which is essentially how this came about," he said.

"It was an idea I had for an advert - and now we're making it. This is the first time I've done an advert about a condiment, so it's exciting."

Back in April, Ed posted pictures of himself with a bottle of the condiment on Instagram, writing: "Yo @heinz I have an idea for a tv ad if you wanna do one, if not I won't be offended, I could never be mad at you. Slide in my DMs or have your people call my people. Lots of love, your biggest fan x."

