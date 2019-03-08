No hosepipe ban this summer, says Anglian Water

Anglian Water does not anticipate having to issue a hosepipe ban this summer Picture: Anglian Water Archant

Water supplies 'secure' despite soaring temperatures and less than average rainfall

Anglian Water has urged people to save water where they can Picture: Steven Kapsinow/Getty Images Anglian Water has urged people to save water where they can Picture: Steven Kapsinow/Getty Images

One of the region's leading water companies has said it does not expect to have to impose a hosepipe ban this summer, despite the soaring temperatures being experienced in East Anglia.

Anglian Water said although it is monitoring the situation, it has adequate levels of water stored in its reservoirs and does "not anticipate the need for any customer restrictions this summer".

Head of Water Resources at the company, Hannah Stanley-Jones, said despite last year's dry summer and less than average rainfall during the past winter, water supplies are "in a secure position as we move through the summer".

Hannah Stanley-Jones Picture: Anglia Water Hannah Stanley-Jones Picture: Anglia Water

Groundwater

She added: "Groundwater is below what we would expect for this time of year and river levels are also low due to the warmer weather we have experienced; however our reservoir storage is in the normal range at 90%.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation closely, but our public water supplies are secure and we are not anticipating the need for any customer restrictions this summer."

The East of England is the driest region in the country, receiving a third less rainfall than anywhere else in the UK and Ms Stanley-Jones said Anglian Water is taking steps to mitigate the effects climate change and population growth might have on the region's water resources.

She continued: "Between now and 2025 we will develop a new network of pipes across our region, to ensure our network is resilient and ready for these challenges. Further investment will be ploughed into driving down leakage to world leading, low levels."

East Anglia is the driest region in the UK Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire East Anglia is the driest region in the UK Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Irrigation

Ms Stanley-Jones added: "We know local farmers need water to irrigate their crops this year, which is why, we're reducing abstraction from the River Nene so this water can be used for irrigation downstream."

"We are working closely with the Environment Agency to identify other opportunities for us to support the agricultural community this summer. We have a role to play in balancing the needs of our customers with those of businesses and the wider environment."

Anglian Water covers the largest geographical area of any water company in England and Wales, and supplies water to more than six million people in the east of England.