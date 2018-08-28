Sunshine and Showers

Campaign to increase Stansted’s passenger numbers gets backing from unexpected places

PUBLISHED: 16:48 05 November 2018

Archant

The chief executive of Stansted Airport claims he is “overwhelmed” by the support he has received for plans to raise the number of passengers Stansted can handle each year.

The airport has today released a video showcasing why supporters are backing Stansted’s plans to boost passenger numbers from 35 million to 43 million.

The ‘We’re Backing Stansted’ film includes comments from Stansted Airport College, AstraZeneca, Invest Essex, local businesses and airport staff.

It also features comment from ex England cricketer Ronnie Irani, who is now Cricket Committee Chairman at Essex Cricket Club.

“We can all sit back and think Stansted Airport and the development – does that suit me?” he says on the video. “It isn’t about me, it’s getting to a stage where you want to look at what’s going to suit the next generation and after them. I’m backing Stansted Airport because I believe in the youth and the opportunities it’s going to bring about.”

An aerial view of Stansted Airport. Picture: StanstedAn aerial view of Stansted Airport. Picture: Stansted

Uttlesford District Council’s Planning Committee is due to decide on the application on 14 November.

The airport is committed to delivering the additional eight million passengers within existing limits on flight movements and noise impacts, while also creating 5,000 new jobs, generating an additional £1 billion economic value add for the region, improving passenger choice and securing international long-haul routes to fast-growing markets like China, India and the USA.

Uttlesford District Council has received hundreds of submissions of support for the plans, including those from locally-based corporate backers such as Adnams, CBI East of England, Greater Anglia, Haven Gateway Partnership, New Anglia Enterprise, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, University of Essex and Visit East Anglia.

The airport’s chief executive, Ken O’Toole, said he been “overwhelmed” by support from a wide spectrum of the local community.

“The huge volume of submissions that Uttlesford District Council has received for our application reaffirms our belief that the phased and managed development of the airport is the right approach to take, and gives the local community confidence that future growth can be delivered in a measured and sustainable way,” he said.

“London Stansted is not only the fastest growing airport in the UK, it’s also virtually unrecognisable from the one which MAG acquired in 2013. During this time, we have spent £150m on upgrading the terminal, added nearly 10 million passengers and 40 new routes and brought a whole new ambition to the airport.

“But this is only the beginning of what we can achieve. We are investing £600 million to transform the airport facilities for passengers and our airline partners and, following the successful arrival of world-leading airline Emirates this summer, our work to attract more long-haul routes to fast growing markets like China, India and the USA continues to gather pace.

“We now need to make best use of Stansted’s available airport capacity through continued strong and sustainable growth and deliver the next phase of the airport’s evolution. I would urge those who back their local airport and share our vision of the future to pledge their support and join the hundreds who have already made their views known.”

Local Guide