Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rough sleepers are particularly at risk

PUBLISHED: 18:24 26 November 2018

The mayor of Ipswich, Jane Riley, with the team from the CDS-CIC mobile dental clinic, which spent a week-long project offering dental care and oral health screening for rough sleepers and the homeless in Ipswich. Picture: SUSIE MILLS

The mayor of Ipswich, Jane Riley, with the team from the CDS-CIC mobile dental clinic, which spent a week-long project offering dental care and oral health screening for rough sleepers and the homeless in Ipswich. Picture: SUSIE MILLS

Archant

Dental provider CDS-CIC took a mobile clinic out in Ipswich to offer dental and oral health screening for rough sleepers.

The mayor of Ipswich, Jane Riley, paid a visit to the clinic and the health screening programme, which offered oral health advice, examinations and treatment, in conjunction with the Homelessness Hub at the Chapman Centre.

The CDS mobile clinic was based on site, which is a fully equipped clinic with a nurse and dentist, for a week.

The mayor said: “I was pleased to go along and find out more about something we don’t always think about when it comes to rough sleepers. But it is important work and I want to thank the team at the CDS mobile unit for trying to ensure that a particularly vulnerable group does not miss out on either screening or treatment.”

Rough sleepers have been targeted as they are more at risk of developing oral cancers due to lack of regular dental care and lifestyle factors.

This event took place through Oral Cancer Awareness Month.

Oral cancer is a serious disease with one in 75 men and one in 150 women facing a cancer diagnosis at some time in their lives.

It is strongly influence by lifestyle factors such as smoking and alcohol consumption.

Good oral health advice can help prevent the disease.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

18:37 Jessica Hill
Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

A company which has been operating in Suffolk for more than 20 years has gone into administration, in a town where another major employer has been earmarked for closure.

Businesses sought to join new start-up community

16:05 Jessica Hill
from left to right, University of Essex Registrar Bryn Morris with Oxford Innovation Commercial Director Gareth Scargill at the Innovation Centre

Businesses are invited to join a £12m innovation centre which is about to open in our region.

Ball-dogs will take to the court for tennis tournament

18:43 Jessica Hill
ball-dog fetching a ball on the court.

Most dog-owners know all too well how much their canine friends love running to fetch tennis balls, and at an upcoming tennis event, they can put those instincts to good use.

Rough sleepers are particularly at risk

18:24 David Vincent
The mayor of Ipswich, Jane Riley, with the team from the CDS-CIC mobile dental clinic, which spent a week-long project offering dental care and oral health screening for rough sleepers and the homeless in Ipswich. Picture: SUSIE MILLS

Dental provider CDS-CIC took a mobile clinic out in Ipswich to offer dental and oral health screening for rough sleepers.

Trained ball-dogs set to retrieve at prestigious tennis event sponsored by Suffolk pet food firm

16:19 Sarah Chambers
Tim Henman with a ball-dog ahead of Champions Tennis in London Picture: CASEY GUTTERIDGE

A Suffolk-based petfood firm is set to sponsor a prestigious tennis event - after it introduced specially-trained ball-dogs.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Breaking News Second A14 collision creating mile-long tailbacks

Reports of the collision on the A14 near Stowmarket were made to police and fire servies around 11.20am. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jury set to be sworn in for Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Poll Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

Is it time for Paul Lambert to give Jack Lankester his first Ipswich Town start? Picture: STEVE WALLER

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide