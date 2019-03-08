'It has been a pleasure' - Family-run store to close after 33 years

A coastal town is set to lose one of its most unique stores after more than three decades of trading.

Wells of Southwold, in Queen Street, has revealed plans to bow out after 33 years in the town.

The independent book and gift store has built a strong reputation for its bespoke offerings and selection of hard-to-find gifts.

And in a heartfelt statement released on Instagram, the Wells family - who own and run the store - announced its closure and thanked their loyal customer base.

It read: "After 33 years of trading in this wonderful town we, as a family have decided that it is time for us to bid all of our customers old and new a fond farewell.

"We have all loved being a part of this community and would like to thank everyone for their custom, support, kindness and friendship over the years.

"It has been a pleasure to see you, your children and your grandchildren grow. We are now planning to have a well earned rest.

"Thank you again. Maxine, Richard, Nicola and Archie Wells."