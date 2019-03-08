E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

'It has been a pleasure' - Family-run store to close after 33 years

PUBLISHED: 13:25 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 17 October 2019

Wells of Southwold is set to close down after 33 years. Photo: Google.

Archant

A coastal town is set to lose one of its most unique stores after more than three decades of trading.

Southwold is losing on of its oldest businesses. Photo: Archant.Southwold is losing on of its oldest businesses. Photo: Archant.

Wells of Southwold, in Queen Street, has revealed plans to bow out after 33 years in the town.

The independent book and gift store has built a strong reputation for its bespoke offerings and selection of hard-to-find gifts.

Wells of Southwold has revealed it will be closing down. Photo: Archant.Wells of Southwold has revealed it will be closing down. Photo: Archant.

And in a heartfelt statement released on Instagram, the Wells family - who own and run the store - announced its closure and thanked their loyal customer base.

It read: "After 33 years of trading in this wonderful town we, as a family have decided that it is time for us to bid all of our customers old and new a fond farewell.

"We have all loved being a part of this community and would like to thank everyone for their custom, support, kindness and friendship over the years.

"It has been a pleasure to see you, your children and your grandchildren grow. We are now planning to have a well earned rest.

"Thank you again. Maxine, Richard, Nicola and Archie Wells."

