E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Students set to try out ancient and new building styles at 'live site'

PUBLISHED: 06:15 04 February 2020

Construction giants Terrasite working with students on groundworks for West Suffolk College�s pioneering Milburn Innovation Park project Picture: MARK AMES

Construction giants Terrasite working with students on groundworks for West Suffolk College�s pioneering Milburn Innovation Park project Picture: MARK AMES

Mark Ames, Head of Construction at West Suffolk College

A live construction site is set to give students a chance to try their hand at a host of different building styles - from lime plastering to modular.

Construction giants Terrasite begin groundworks on West Suffolk College�s pioneering Milburn Innovation Park project Picture: MARK AMES Construction giants Terrasite begin groundworks on West Suffolk College�s pioneering Milburn Innovation Park project Picture: MARK AMES

West Suffolk College's pioneering Milburn Innovation Park project is taking shape - thanks to construction giants Terrasite Ltd, which is part of the Breheny Group.

It has stepped in to work on the groundworks for the site, which will enable college students to construct 10 different training pods as part of their learning.

Each pod will have a unique style, ranging from the traditional styles such as clay lump, lime plastering and flint work, to more modern methods of construction such as modular.

MORE - Pubs and brewing giant is staying put in town, says chief

The project give students the opportunity to work on a live construction site and receive invaluable on-site training. It will also see them train in the use of Building Information Modelling (BIM) - filling a void in current provision within the region.

Ralph Daff, managing director of Terrasite, said the industry was beset with a big skills gap, which was why his company had got involved in the Milburn project.

"The construction skills shortage is concerning to all organisations within the built environment across the UK," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"When we found out about the Milburn Innovation Park, we knew we wanted to get involved and contribute what we could towards the project.

"It's a big step for budding construction trainees to enter into employment, particularly a construction site.

"This project therefore helps towards preparing students more for working in a site based environment, which will benefit both employee and employer."

Terrasite has also donated £500 worth of personal protective equipment.

Mark Ames, head of construction at the college, said: "We are over the moon with the generous support we have had from Terrasite and it was brilliant to see them come in to work with our students. On top of this they very generously donated us some PPE and signage. A huge thank you to Ralph and Paul from Terrasite."

A number of construction-related employers are backing the college project, which is aimed at tackling the current skills shortage in the local construction industry.

Most Read

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

North Stander: We’re becoming ‘flat track bullies’ – and the boos tell you it isn’t good enough

Flynn Downes with his head in his hands after Town had gone two goals behind. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

North Stander: We’re becoming ‘flat track bullies’ – and the boos tell you it isn’t good enough

Flynn Downes with his head in his hands after Town had gone two goals behind. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Why one in three Suffolk ambulance staff turned down a flu jab

An East of England Ambulance Service ambulance. Picture: ARCHANT

O’Neill on Town’s transfer frustrations, rejecting ‘multi-million pound’ offers for key men and the importance of promotion

General manager of football operations Lee O'Neill, pictured with owner Marcus Evans, has been discussing Ipswich Town's January transfer business. Picture: STEVE WALLER

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could Ipswich’s Bury Road park and ride return after northern bypass rejection?

The former Bury Road park and ride is now a car dealership. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

West Suffolk eyes council tax rise from April

West Suffolk Council will debate a proposed council tax rise. Picture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24