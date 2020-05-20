E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Food markets in west Suffolk set to restart next week

PUBLISHED: 20:53 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:06 20 May 2020

The traditional Saturday market on the Cornhill and Buttermarket in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Food markets across west Suffolk are set to restart next week after a set of social distancing guidelines to protect shoppers and stall owners were agreed.

The move to reopen the markets from May 26 was confirmed by West Suffolk Council earlier today.

The message confirmed that markets in Brandon, Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Mildenhall, and Newmarket are all set to reopen.

In a statement on their website, the council said: “The safety of the public, traders and staff is the primary concern for West Suffolk Council which will review at the end of every market session.

“Markets play an important role in the local economy, as part of the essential local food chain, as outlets for local growers and as part of the mixed retail offer of the town centre.

“The phased approach to restarting reflects support for the high street, beginning with food traders only (no take-always) to embed social distancing and safety.”

The first markets will be held in May at:

• Newmarket on Tuesday 26 and Saturday 30

• Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday 27 and Saturday 30

• Brandon on Thursday 28 and Saturday 30

• Mildenhall on Friday 29

• Haverhill on Friday 29 and Saturday 30.

The initial market held in each of the five towns will be shorter, running from 9am to 2pm.

Every market has a new layout allowing ample space supported by clear signage for 2 metre social distancing whether moving around or queuing.

Traders will be providing contactless payment where possible, will use hand sanitiser and work with customers to ensure safe queuing.

Customers are asked to wash their hands as often as they can, and to keep a safe distance.

Only food stalls will be open for the first markets.

