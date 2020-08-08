See inside newly-refurbished Westleton Crown
PUBLISHED: 18:52 08 August 2020
A popular Suffolk hotel which once hosted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has reopened after an extensive lockdown refurbishment.
The Westleton Crown, tucked away on the edge of the Suffolk Coast and Health Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), was forced to close back in March as a result of coronavirus, with the hospitality sector going into hibernation across the county.
Now the hotel is able to open once again with a brand-new look after an extensive refurbishment.
Phillip Turner, founder of Westleton Crown owners Chestnut, said: “We have taken the opportunity throughout lockdown to bring our vision for The Westleton Crown to life.
“We wanted to create a venue that celebrates the wonderful scenery and wildlife that surrounds the property and with a lot of people deciding to take their holidays in the UK this year, it felt like the perfect time to provide an environment to escape and relax.”
All rooms and several outbuildings have been refurbished, adding new family accommodation to the hotel.
The Westleton Crown has hosted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the past as well.
The pair stayed the night in its previous incarnation, the Crown Inn, on their one-year anniversary, having attended the wedding of the Duchess’ school friend Hannah Gillingham the day before.
