E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

See inside newly-refurbished Westleton Crown

PUBLISHED: 18:52 08 August 2020

The Garden Room is lit by a striking skylight Picture: CHESTNUT GROUP

The Garden Room is lit by a striking skylight Picture: CHESTNUT GROUP

Archant

A popular Suffolk hotel which once hosted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has reopened after an extensive lockdown refurbishment.

All 34-ensuite rooms have been refurbished, including this excellent King Room Picture: CHESTNUT GROUPAll 34-ensuite rooms have been refurbished, including this excellent King Room Picture: CHESTNUT GROUP

The Westleton Crown, tucked away on the edge of the Suffolk Coast and Health Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), was forced to close back in March as a result of coronavirus, with the hospitality sector going into hibernation across the county.

Now the hotel is able to open once again with a brand-new look after an extensive refurbishment.

Phillip Turner, founder of Westleton Crown owners Chestnut, said: “We have taken the opportunity throughout lockdown to bring our vision for The Westleton Crown to life.

“We wanted to create a venue that celebrates the wonderful scenery and wildlife that surrounds the property and with a lot of people deciding to take their holidays in the UK this year, it felt like the perfect time to provide an environment to escape and relax.”

The hotel is already booked for August and owner of parent company Chestnut, Philip Turner, said he was excited to welcome guests back after closing due to Covid-19 Picture: CHESTNUT GROUPThe hotel is already booked for August and owner of parent company Chestnut, Philip Turner, said he was excited to welcome guests back after closing due to Covid-19 Picture: CHESTNUT GROUP

All rooms and several outbuildings have been refurbished, adding new family accommodation to the hotel.

The Westleton Crown has hosted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the past as well.

The pair stayed the night in its previous incarnation, the Crown Inn, on their one-year anniversary, having attended the wedding of the Duchess’ school friend Hannah Gillingham the day before.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Charity urges vigilance over online kitten sales after spike in demand for ‘lockdown pets’

A leading cat charity has urged vigilance over online sales of kittens following a spike in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Charity urges vigilance over online kitten sales after spike in demand for ‘lockdown pets’

A leading cat charity has urged vigilance over online sales of kittens following a spike in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed – the number of people in Suffolk who have tested positive for Covid-19

The total number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Suffolk since the start of the pandemic has been revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Figures of fun in Bildeston scarecrow festival

Norman Ruffell with his scarecrow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Needham Market pub goes up for sale

The Lion pub at Needham Market - there has been a pub on the site since the early 17th century. Picture: ARCHANT

See inside newly-refurbished Westleton Crown

The Garden Room is lit by a striking skylight Picture: CHESTNUT GROUP

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The shapeshifting headless hound of Barnby

Is this where the Black Hound of Barnby came from? Before pipes were laid under the Beccles-Lowestoftt road, water from the ditch on the left of the picture floodedon to the bend and led to it being called the Water Bars. Date: 17 Jan 1968. Picture: EDP Library