Housebuilder’s new £40m home is ‘arguably the most luxurious housebuilder HQ in Britain’

Housebuilder Weston Group has launched the Weston Innovation Centre, its new �40m headquarters at Stansted Business Hub Picture: GRANT FRAZER Copyright © Grant Frazer

An East Anglian housebuilder has expressed delight at the unveiling of a new £40m ‘luxury hotel-standard’ headquarters near Stansted airport.

Bob Weston, chairman and managing director of Weston Group, inside its new headquarters at Stansted Picture: GRANT FRAZER Bob Weston, chairman and managing director of Weston Group, inside its new headquarters at Stansted Picture: GRANT FRAZER

Weston Group’s chairman and managing director Bob Weston said it provided a “benchmark for quality” and ensured the company had the “very best working environment” in the industry.

The new HQ – named the Weston Innovation Centre – includes grade A office space and a host of lifestyle facilities including a grand “hotel-style” entrance, brasserie restaurant, bar/lounge, multi-storey atrium with designer staircase and a gymnasium with luxury changing rooms and marble washbasins.

It was “arguably the most luxurious housebuilder HQ in Britain”, the company said.

“Weston Group are delighted to be officially opening the Weston Innovation Centre for our staff and visitors,” said Mr Weston.

Weston Innovation Centre HQ interior designer Oz Lancaster with Weston chairman BobWeston Picture: GRANT FRAZER Weston Innovation Centre HQ interior designer Oz Lancaster with Weston chairman BobWeston Picture: GRANT FRAZER

“The new state-of-the-art HQ building sets a benchmark for quality in terms of headquarter buildings and provides office space, amenities and leisure facilities to help ensure we deliver the very best working environment within the housebuilding industry.”

The headquarters complex now comprises a new £20m 49,000sq ft addition to the existing £20m business park known as the Stansted Business Hub.

Weston Group said it decided to create “an outstanding new headquarters building which would exceed staff expectations and deliver a really enjoyable and exhilarating place for work, downtime and productivity”.

Weston Innovation Centre's atrium Picture: GRANT FRAZER Weston Innovation Centre's atrium Picture: GRANT FRAZER

“The Weston Innovation Centre is the result of this forward-looking approach to attracting employees of the highest calibre and retaining and growing them within the Weston Group business,” it added.

Weston Group financed the work from the HSBC Green Loan scheme which supports sustainable projects and the building has a BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) rating of “very good”.

The basement parking facility includes charging for electric cars and company says it is committed to meeting government targets to shift the group’s car fleet to electric cars, starting with group board directors’ vehicles which are being switched over to electric vehicles within the next two months.

Weston Group says it has sold the Weston Innovation Centre building to Uttlesford District Council then leased the building back from the council, providing the local authority with a long term investment asset.

Weston Chairman Bob Weston with leader of Uttlesford District Council John Lodge officially open the new Weston HQ Picture: WESTON GROUP Weston Chairman Bob Weston with leader of Uttlesford District Council John Lodge officially open the new Weston HQ Picture: WESTON GROUP

The Weston Innovation Centre was formally opened at a socially distanced VIP event on September 24.

Part of the top floor of the building, bordered by floor to ceiling glass windows, will act as a corporate suite for entertaining VIP guests and includes a model room filled with scale-models of the group’s various developments.