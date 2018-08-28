Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Weston Homes recruits trainees

PUBLISHED: 16:40 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:50 23 November 2018

Essex-based house builder Weston Homes has recruited a further 24 new trainees, bringing the company’s total number of trainees to 55.

The new employees will aid with the company’s £2 billion development pipeline of 7,500 new homes across southern England.

The recent expansion of trainees is part of Weston Homes’ current nationwide recruitment campaign.

The house builder is looking to recruit 350 employees over the next 18-24 months and double their number of employees over the next five years.

The new trainees joined a wide variety of disciplines including architectural, commercial, engineering, design, planning and site management.

They will receive personalised training in their chosen discipline from mentors within the business and also attend education externally part-time.

The company has a Learning Academy and employs a full-time Learning and Development consultant.

Through the Learning Academy the trainees will also have access to courses including time management, conflict resolution and an introduction to coaching and mentoring, as well as management and leadership programmes.

For trainees unsure of which career path to pursue, Weston Homes offer the opportunity of short work experience placements before committing to a discipline, with the choice during this work experience to either focus on one discipline or rotate across several departments.

Bob Weston chairman and CEO of Weston Homes said: ‘“Weston Homes are not only committed to building homes for life but also careers for life.

“Firmly believing our people to be our greatest asset, we focus on attracting, employing, nurturing and developing some of the best talent within the industry. There has never been a better time to join us.”

As well as gaining full employment benefits and a salary, Weston Homes also sponsor their trainees through college courses or university so that they can achieve accredited qualifications without generating the debts associated with full time education.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Christmas rush for Aldi’s cuddly carrots and wicked parsnips

10:01 Jessica Hill
Aldi carrots in Ipswich store

Shoppers are reported to be scrambling to buy ‘Kevin the carrot’ soft toys featured in Aldi supermarket’s Christmas advert.

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

06:00 Jessica Hill
Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Running a business can be stressful at the best of times, but it’s particularly so when you’re a single mum of five who is recovering from a traumatic marriage breakdown - and especially when that business is also your home.

£1.2m community funding for local groups

12:51 David Vincent
Mick George presents a Frimstone grant to Cambridge Rugby Union Football Club. Picture: FRIMSTONE COMMUNITY FUND

A new major funding `pot’ is available in Suffolk for local community groups, which is likely to amount to more than £1m annually.

Norfolk businesses to be UK’s first to exhibit at Holland’s largest hospitality trade show

12:03 Eleanor Pringle
Yare Valley Oils will be exhibiting in the Netherlands as part of a regional delegation. Pictured are Tim and William Mack of the company. Picture: Matt Keal Photography

Burgeoning trade links between food producers from Norfolk and Suffolk and buyers in the Netherlands will take another step forward when a delegation visits the country’s largest hospitality trade show.

Ad Feature How to keep hold of more of your money

09:44 Peter Sharkey
How to keep more of your money - rather than just throwing it away Picture: Getty Images

In this week’s financial column, Peter Sharkey explains why it’s so easy to spend too much on fees when you’re investing – and how to reduce these costs.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Major incident at business park – Reports of ‘person trapped’ at warehouse

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Iceni Way, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Opinion Comment: Don’t just assume everything will be alright – Ipswich Town fans, your club needs you

Portman Road erupts after Gwion Edwards' goal against Norwich City back in September. Photo: Steve Waller

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Asylum seeker posing as schoolboy pictured – as investigation concludes he WAS over 18

Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Car with blown out tyre left gouges along A14 before crashing

The crashed car in Stowmarket. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide