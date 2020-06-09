E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Are you a business preparing to reopen? Here’s what you need to know about hand sanitiser

PUBLISHED: 12:10 09 June 2020

Even some sanitising solutions containing over 60pc alcohol are not strong enough to remove all types of germs, including coronavirus. Image: Getty Images

Even some sanitising solutions containing over 60pc alcohol are not strong enough to remove all types of germs, including coronavirus. Image: Getty Images

Archant

If you’re a business preparing to reopen, your top priority will be the safety of your staff and customers.

The MYDIS touch-free sanitising station offers a wi-fi enabled screen to advertise or show branded content, as well as built in UV light disinfection which kills bacteria on contact. Image: MYDISThe MYDIS touch-free sanitising station offers a wi-fi enabled screen to advertise or show branded content, as well as built in UV light disinfection which kills bacteria on contact. Image: MYDIS

We spoke to Raees Sayed, Strategic Relations Officer at MYDIS, who discusses the importance of hand sanitiser within your shop and workplace as businesses begin to reopen post lockdown.

Q: How effective is hand sanitiser against coronavirus?

Some high-street hand sanitisers with less than 60pc of alcohol are less effective and may only reduce the growth of germs, rather than killing them.

Even some solutions containing over 60pc of alcohol are not strong enough to remove all types of germs, including COVID-19 – however they will reduce the growth of it and minimise the risk and spread of infection. A solution must be properly tested to be determined effective against coronavirus.

Washing your hands thoroughly and frequently in warm water with soap is advised, however this isn’t always practical, especially when you’re not at home.

Q: What can business owners do to protect their customers and staff?

I would recommend that any sanitising products are within easy reach and that there are multiple stations or units spread out within the building, especially near touchpoints.

Not only does this mean that people are able to easily sanitise their hands when necessary to reduce the potential spread of infection, but also that they are actively encouraged to do so. We’ve all had to adjust to a new way of living, and it’s easy to forget to regularly sanitise your hands.

Q: What makes the MYDIS sanitising solution better than others available?

People have the common misconception that non-alcoholic sanitisation products don’t work. MYDIS have developed two solutions: one with 75% alcohol and one alcohol-free. Both formulations have been tested and determined effective against coronavirus.

The alcohol-free sanitiser is particularly good for people with sensitive skin. The product is non-irritating and fragrance-free, so is less likely to be damaging to the skin with regular use.

We offer touch-free sanitising units to help businesses keep their customers and staff safe. You can choose from our standard hand sanitising dispensers, or our hand sanitising stations, complete with wi-fi enabled screen to advertise or show branded content. Both options have built in UV light disinfection which kills bacteria on contact.

You can also choose to rent one of our fogging disinfectants which covers and completely sanitises large spaces in very little time.

For more information visit www.mydis.com or contact sales@mydis.com or use the contact form.

