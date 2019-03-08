Heavy Showers

Revived Suffolk recipe shows how English beer could have taken a ‘new world’ turn

PUBLISHED: 14:57 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 14 March 2019

Greene King has launched Heritage Ernest Hop Pale Ale, a 5% abv pale ale Picture: GREENE KING

Greene King has launched Heritage Ernest Hop Pale Ale, a 5% abv pale ale Picture: GREENE KING

Greene King

Brewer Greene King has launched a third Heritage Series beer using an historic recipe from its archives.

Heritage Ernest Hop Pale Ale is brewed using English hop, Ernest, which was first bred in 1920s but never commercialised.

In 2018, the Bury St Edmunds brewing giant developed Heritage Suffolk Pale Ale and Heritage Vintage Fine Ale with East Anglian Chevallier malted barley, reintroduced from five preserved Chevallier seeds discovered in a maltings seed bank.

The Ernest hop is now grown in Herefordshire and is considered new world in style because of its wild fruit flavours, in contrast to traditional, more floral, English hops.

MORE – Suffolk cider entrepreneur launches non-alcoholic drinks brand

Head brewer Ross O’Hara said it had been “a privilege” to develop the series. “What is so exciting as a brewer is that had it not been for the fact that Ernest was discounted for its citrus flavours nearly hundred years ago, then we could have been drinking beers akin to modern day new world style craft, way back then.”

