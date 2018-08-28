A Mothercare store set to close this weekend after more than 30 years

Mothercare in Clacton. Picture: Googel Streetview Archant

A Mothercare store that has been a staple of a seaside town for more than three decades is closing down on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Mothercare store in Pier Avenue, Clacton is shutting, after announcing last July that 60 of its 137 stores in the UK would close by June 2019 as part of a restructuring programme.

The store in Ipswich is remaining open.

Like many other towns, Clacton is morning the loss of several big name retail chains which have left the town centre in recent months, including Marks and Spencer and Claire’s Accessories.