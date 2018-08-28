Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

It is time to shop ethical?

PUBLISHED: 08:56 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:56 22 November 2018

Ipswich businesswoman Jo Salter with one of the new African tunis, fully traceable, which she is planning to launch with the support of Crowdfunding. Where Does It Come From? is an ethical clothing brand.

Ipswich businesswoman Jo Salter with one of the new African tunis, fully traceable, which she is planning to launch with the support of Crowdfunding. Where Does It Come From? is an ethical clothing brand.

Where Does It Come From?

Ipswich businesswoman Jo Salter, won’t be caught up in the Black Friday hype - she says we should `shop ethical instead’.

Jo Salter and Lucy Kerry with the new African cotton fabric Picture: LUCY CROSBIEJo Salter and Lucy Kerry with the new African cotton fabric Picture: LUCY CROSBIE

Black Friday, imported from the USA, is a chance for shops and on-line retailers to encourage us to shop early for Christmas, with the promise of bargains.

However Jo, who runs the ethical clothing brand, Where Does It Come From? is not being taken in.

Jo, has posted a blog on her website and says we buy too much, and it often ends up discarded and in landfill.

She said: “There’s a growing movement to take control back into the hands of customers who want to buy items that are doing good – it’s called ethical consumerism. Hashtag shopEthicalinstead

“Shopping ethically can mean different things to each of us – local, vegan, fairtrade, organic etc. – but basically it means that you shop according to your personal values instead of the price tag. It means that you are the one make the decisions about what to buy, not being led into making purchasing choices that would make you uncomfortable if you allowed yourself to think about it.”

Her business Where Does It Come from was launched in 2014 and sells handmade clothes and accessories, all fully traceable, from India.

Now, in production is a second line from Africa, including tunics handmade in Malawi with fabric from organic, rain-fed cotton grown Uganda.

The African project was crowdfunded, and only raised 26% of its initial target.

Mrs Salter said: “It was enough for us to start production.

“For this first production the cotton is from Uganda, it is being spun in Germany and then made and tailored in a fair trade workshop in Malawi.

“The fabric is lovely and soft. There are three different designs.

“In the long term we want to get all the production to be in Africa.

“We are taking small steps but we are making progress. People have been pre-ordering scarves and tunics.

“We have also had requests from people who want to buy our fabric to make their own clothes here.”

The original ranges of adults and children’s clothes and other items, from India, were already being ordered for Christmas, she said.

“We are also making some change in the New Year, offering other ethical brands on our website.

“For Christmas we have a couple of children’s books, by UK authors, for our ant lover and turtle lover gift sets.”

www.wheredoesitcomefrom.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Company reveals the reasons behind the redundancies it is making this festive season

36 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Saica Flex's facility in Haverhill

A Spanish packaging manufacturer has clarified how many people it is making redundant at its Haverhill base and why.

‘Amazing’ achievement as care homes business scoops top industry award

10 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Sister and brother Ruth French and Roger Catchpole of Stow Healthcare receiving their LaingBuisson award Picture: SUZANNE PLUNKETT

A brother and sister at the helm of a highly successful Suffolk nursing home farm diversification business are over the moon after scooping a top industry award.

It is time to shop ethical?

44 minutes ago David Vincent
Ipswich businesswoman Jo Salter with one of the new African tunis, fully traceable, which she is planning to launch with the support of Crowdfunding. Where Does It Come From? is an ethical clothing brand.

Ipswich businesswoman Jo Salter, won’t be caught up in the Black Friday hype - she says we should `shop ethical instead’.

A man’s fear of getting another heart attack led to an invention which could save the lives of vulnerable people

Yesterday, 17:10 Jessica Hill
Davide Gasparin, founder of Making Possible

After suffering from a heart attack ten years ago, Davide Gasparin recalls being struck by a terrible fear that the same thing might happen again.

Gallery What sort of bargains can be bagged at Ipswich’s independent stores this Black Friday?

Yesterday, 16:17 Jessica Hill
Ipswich Cornhill redevelopment. Picture: Rachel Edge

While most people tend to think of online offers when they think of Black Friday deals, some independent stores in Ipswich are also getting in on the act this year too.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide