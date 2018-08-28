Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Where should new industry and homes be built in West Suffolk?

PUBLISHED: 17:53 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:54 09 November 2018

The Rowley Mile Millennium Grandstand and crowds at the QIPCO Guineas Festival 2016 (c) Newmarket Racecourses Picture: NEWMARKET RACECOURSES

The Rowley Mile Millennium Grandstand and crowds at the QIPCO Guineas Festival 2016 (c) Newmarket Racecourses Picture: NEWMARKET RACECOURSES

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is hosting an important meeting where businesses across West Suffolk can discuss their current and future needs for employment and development land.

Each year West Suffolk councils review their list of more than 300 sites that have been put forward by landowners and developers for both business and house building purposes.

This year, what is known as a Strategic Housing and Economic Land Availability Assessment or ‘SHELAA’ will be looking for information from those west Suffolk businesses who attend an interactive breakfast event at Newmarket Racecourses on November 22.

Expert staff from the two councils will be on hand to talk about SHELAA, answer questions and collect first-hand evidence from businesses.

This event, which is called, ‘Building for Business: what would you do?’, will cover:

How the council assesses the availability of land and why

A discussion about the type of employment land that’s needed, particularly in Forest Heath

An explanation of the ‘call for sites’ process, where sites can be proposed for development, and how businesses can participate in this process

Matthew Darroch-Thompson chair of Suffolk Chamber in Newmarket & District said: “This is a great chance for local businesses to provide evidence and information which will be used inform the Councils Local Plan preparation.

“We are already aware that many west Suffolk businesses have ambitious growth plans. However, we also know that many are struggling to find suitable land and premises for the next stage of these growth plans.

“This event will be of direct relevance to such companies, as well as those in the development sector. It’s time to help inform the SHELAA.”

The event also provides an excellent opportunity for participating companies to network and discuss other key issues with likeminded businesses.

For more information about and to book your place at Building for Business: what would you do? go to: https://www.suffolkchamber.co.uk/events-networking/suffolk-chamber-events/employment-land-in-west-suffolk-%E2%80%93-what’s-needed-and-where

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Where should new industry and homes be built in West Suffolk?

Yesterday, 17:53 David Vincent
The Rowley Mile Millennium Grandstand and crowds at the QIPCO Guineas Festival 2016 (c) Newmarket Racecourses Picture: NEWMARKET RACECOURSES

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is hosting an important meeting where businesses across West Suffolk can discuss their current and future needs for employment and development land.

Brands, blogging and increasing digital exposure

Yesterday, 17:43 David Vincent
South East Bloggers Club is meeting in Colchester. This is a previous event. Picture: VOICE COMMUNICATIONS

T’is the season to be jolly, with the next South East Bloggers Club (SEBC) approaching on Thursday November 22 and hosted by Boadicea Bar & Restaurant in Colchester,

Business once run by men who spent their nights putting out fires in bombed-out London celebrates its 100-year anniversary

Yesterday, 17:31 Jessica Hill
Original Evers founder Thomas Evers

While we commemorate those who were involved in the war effort this weekend, Alan Evers has particular reason to feel proud of his own great grandfather, Thomas James Evers.

Video Giant poppy of poppies made by local knitters

Yesterday, 14:29 David Vincent
The giant poppy of poppies in St Mary Magdalene Church, Debenham which has been made to commemmorate the First World War. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Across Suffolk local communities are marking 100 years since the end of the First World War, in many ways.

In Debenham, there is a giant knitted poppy in the parish church, ready for Remembrance Sunday.

Lottie the Engineering Doll visits Sizewell power station

Yesterday, 10:10 David Vincent
Inspiring the next generation of women engineers. Lottie the engineering doll at Sizewell B, Suffolk The campaign is intended to help encourage young girls, and boys, to consider a career in engineering. Picture: WOMEN'S ENGINEERING SOCIETY

A doll teaching girls that engineering is no longer just a man’s world has been on the shop floor in Suffolk.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

‘Devoid of ambition’ – Calls to start Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre from scratch

Thousands flock to Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre each year - and is among the biggest in the country Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man seriously hurt in hit and run crash

The Quayside, Woodbridge, at the junction with Hamblin Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Will the Orwell Bridge be shut by late-night high winds?

Highways england are monitoring the weather on the brige closely. Picture: ARCHANT

Lambert’s side to be backed by 2,000-strong Blue Army for crunch Reading clash

Town fans at The Den for the match against Millwall Picture Pagepix

Updated Firefighters tackle fish and chip shop blaze

Neptunes fish bar on the corner of Tye Road and Duke Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

Ellis Harrison and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide