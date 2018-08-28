Where should new industry and homes be built in West Suffolk?

The Rowley Mile Millennium Grandstand and crowds at the QIPCO Guineas Festival 2016 (c) Newmarket Racecourses Picture: NEWMARKET RACECOURSES

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is hosting an important meeting where businesses across West Suffolk can discuss their current and future needs for employment and development land.

Each year West Suffolk councils review their list of more than 300 sites that have been put forward by landowners and developers for both business and house building purposes.

This year, what is known as a Strategic Housing and Economic Land Availability Assessment or ‘SHELAA’ will be looking for information from those west Suffolk businesses who attend an interactive breakfast event at Newmarket Racecourses on November 22.

Expert staff from the two councils will be on hand to talk about SHELAA, answer questions and collect first-hand evidence from businesses.

This event, which is called, ‘Building for Business: what would you do?’, will cover:

How the council assesses the availability of land and why

A discussion about the type of employment land that’s needed, particularly in Forest Heath

An explanation of the ‘call for sites’ process, where sites can be proposed for development, and how businesses can participate in this process

Matthew Darroch-Thompson chair of Suffolk Chamber in Newmarket & District said: “This is a great chance for local businesses to provide evidence and information which will be used inform the Councils Local Plan preparation.

“We are already aware that many west Suffolk businesses have ambitious growth plans. However, we also know that many are struggling to find suitable land and premises for the next stage of these growth plans.

“This event will be of direct relevance to such companies, as well as those in the development sector. It’s time to help inform the SHELAA.”

The event also provides an excellent opportunity for participating companies to network and discuss other key issues with likeminded businesses.

For more information about and to book your place at Building for Business: what would you do? go to: https://www.suffolkchamber.co.uk/events-networking/suffolk-chamber-events/employment-land-in-west-suffolk-%E2%80%93-what’s-needed-and-where