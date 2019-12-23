Poll

Which shops are opening for bargain hunters on Boxing Day 2019?

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich . Picture: ARCHANT

Are you looking for a Boxing Day bargain? Many stores made major reductions early this year, but more offers will be launched straight after Christmas.

Boxing Day shoppers in Bury St Edmunds Picture: EMMA BRENNAN Boxing Day shoppers in Bury St Edmunds Picture: EMMA BRENNAN

There has been some controversy this year over so many shops opening on Boxing Day, with many customers in our area supporting calls for staff to have a two-day break.

All John Lewis stores locally will be shut on Boxing Day, as will most Marks & Spencer stores, including the ones in Ipswich town centre and Martlesham, and all Home Bargains and Homebase stores. Coes department stores in Ipswich and Felixstowe will also be shut on Boxing Day.

However, many shops will be opening early on Boxing Day for festive sales - with Next and Matalan both set to open some stores at 6am. Here is our guide to who is open when:

Next

Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich; Martlesham; Bury St Edmunds; High Street, Colchester; Tollgate Centre, Colchester; Chelmer Village Retail Park, Chelmsford, Clacton Shopping Village; Lowestoft: 6am to 6pm.

High Chelmer, Chelmsford: This store is opening later than most Next stores, with 10.30am to 4.30pm opening times.

Next's sales famously often see long queues building up even before the 6am start time. The store chain regularly cuts many prices by around 50% during its sales, covering fashions and homewares.

Matalan

Orwell Retail Park, Ipswich; Sheepen Retail Park, Colchester: 6am to 8pm; Easlea Road, Bury St Edmunds: 7am to 7pm; Riverside Retail Park, Chelmsford: 7am-6pm

Like Next, the fashion and homewares retailer is opening at the crack of dawn on Boxing Day - with 6am start times at many of its stores. It is yet another retailer which has already cut prices before Christmas, with 50% off many fashions and homewares, but again even bigger bargains are expected after the big day.

Debenhams

Ipswich, Colchester, Chelmsford, 9am to 6pm; Bury St Edmunds, 8.30am to 6pm

Debenhams has already launched its Winter Sale, but will be launching more deals on Boxing Day, continuing until the New Year. The department store chain is known for its impressive sale discounts and has already been offering 50% off some lines before Christmas.

Argos

Upper Brook Street, Ipswich (inside Sainsbury's); Sudbury (inside Sainsbury's): 9am-6pm; Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich; Warren Heath, Ipswich (inside Sainsbury's); Felixstowe; Harwich: 9am-5.30pm; Stowmarket; Bury St Edmunds (inside Sainsbury's); Colchester town centre; Colchester Tollgate: 9am to 5pm.

The chain has cut prices of many tech items and toys pre-Christmas, and is due to launch more special offers in-store on Boxing Day.

Currys PC World

Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Colchester: 9am to 6pm. Chelmer Village Retail Park, Chelmsford: 8am to 6pm.

The tech chain has not announced when its January sale is starting, but, with its stores opening on Boxing Day, shoppers will be hoping for special deals.

Game

Ipswich, Colchester, Chelmsford, Lowestoft: 9am to 5pm. Bury St Edmunds: 9am to 8pm.

The chain launched its sale before Christmas, including savings on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles as well as games and accessories.

Topshop

Ipswich, 9am to 5.30pm, Bury St Edmunds, 10am to 5pm, Colchester; 9am to 5pm, High Chelmer, Chelmsford, 8am to 6pm. Chelmer Village Retail Park, Chelmsford: 9am to 8pm.

Topshop has already launched a sale with up to 60% off many fashions before Christmas.

Joules

Ipswich, 10am to 5.30pm. Aldeburgh: 9.30am to 4.30pm. Southwold: 9.30 to 5pm. Woodbridge: 10am to 4pm.

The fashion retailer has launched reductions of up to 50% pre-Christmas, covering adult and chlidren's fashions as well as footwear, homewares and accessories.

H&M

Ipswich: 9am to 6pm. Bury St Edmunds, Colchester: 10am to 4.30pm.

The popular fashion retailer launched its sale before Christmas, and has been adding more items from all its departments, including women's and men's wear, children's wear and homewares.

Jack Wills

Ipswich: 9.30am to 5.30pm. Aldeburgh, Southwold: 10.30am to 4.30pm. Chelmsford: 9am to 6pm.

The fashion chain had already cut the price of many items by up to 30% before Christmas, including hoodies and outerwear, with up to 50% off selected gift sets.

New Look

Ipswich, Colchester and Chelmsford: 8am to 6pm. Bury St Edmunds: 9am to 6pm. Sudbury: 10am to 4pm.

Some New Look stores will be opening early for the Boxing Day sales. The fashion chain had some reductions of up to 60% before Christmas, including discounts on womenswear, menswear and shoes, boots and accessories.

The Entertainer

Ipswich, 10am to 5pm

The town centre toyshop launched a number of sales reductions before Christmas, with many prices down by 50% and some by as much as 75%.

And there's more

Other stores which will be open in Ipswich town centre on Boxing Day include WH Smith, Boots, Body Shop, HMV, Primark, Waterstones and Paperchase.

