Don't buy mattresses from pushy white van man, warn Trading Standards

Residents of Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds have reported being offered mattresses from the back of a white van (stock image) Picture: JUPITERIMAGES/GETTY (c) Jupiterimages

Residents of two Suffolk towns have been advised not to be persuaded into buying items from 'very pushy' unauthorised salesmen.

The warning came after reports of householders being offered a double mattress for £150 from the back of a white van in the Whitton area of Ipswich, and on the Mildenhall estate and Westley Estate in Bury St Edmunds.

A spokesman for Suffolk Trading Standards said the man had been described as "very pushy", adding: "Goods sold in this way may be stolen, counterfeit, unsafe, or simply overpriced.

"We recommend only buying from reputable retailers and internet companies.

"If you are approached, politely decline and try to make a note of any details - a company name, phone number, and ideally, the registration number plate of the vehicle.

"Then report it to Trading Standards via the Citizen's Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506."