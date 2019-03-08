E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Don't buy mattresses from pushy white van man, warn Trading Standards

PUBLISHED: 09:34 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:34 09 August 2019

Residents of Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds have reported being offered mattresses from the back of a white van (stock image) Picture: JUPITERIMAGES/GETTY

Residents of Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds have reported being offered mattresses from the back of a white van (stock image) Picture: JUPITERIMAGES/GETTY

(c) Jupiterimages

Residents of two Suffolk towns have been advised not to be persuaded into buying items from 'very pushy' unauthorised salesmen.

The warning came after reports of householders being offered a double mattress for £150 from the back of a white van in the Whitton area of Ipswich, and on the Mildenhall estate and Westley Estate in Bury St Edmunds.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Suffolk Trading Standards said the man had been described as "very pushy", adding: "Goods sold in this way may be stolen, counterfeit, unsafe, or simply overpriced.

"We recommend only buying from reputable retailers and internet companies.

"If you are approached, politely decline and try to make a note of any details - a company name, phone number, and ideally, the registration number plate of the vehicle.

"Then report it to Trading Standards via the Citizen's Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506."

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: Inflated price agreed for council’s former HQ which ‘made affordable housing unviable’

Suffolk Coastal's headquarters in Melton Hill were sold in 2016 but have since suffered vandalism Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Nolan and Edwards getting closer to returns but Lankester faces ‘months’ out with back problem

Jon Nolan and Gwion Edwards both were absent for all five of Ipswich Town's pre-season games. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Don’t buy mattresses from pushy white van man, warn Trading Standards

Residents of Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds have reported being offered mattresses from the back of a white van (stock image) Picture: JUPITERIMAGES/GETTY

‘I’ve put a few quid behind the bar in the FanZone’ - Town boss Lambert’s gesture of thanks to Ipswich fans

Paul Lamberthas thanked the Ipswich Town fans for their support. Photo: Ross Halls

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reported to be the latest celebs to move to Suffolk

Jessie J has reportedly moved to Suffolk Picture: JEN O'NEILL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists