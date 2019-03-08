Winners of Suffolk Business Awards 2019 revealed

All the winners of the Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN 2019 SARAH LUCY BROWN

The region's sharpest business brains gathered last night for the annual Suffolk Business Awards celebrating innovation, achievement and hard graft.

Business of the Year and Large Business of the Year winners, Timberwolf - Chris Perry and Guy Marshlain Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Business of the Year and Large Business of the Year winners, Timberwolf - Chris Perry and Guy Marshlain Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The evening, held at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, near Woodbridge, was hosted by comedian Tom Allen and with headline sponsors the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and EDF Energy.

Stowmarket-based manufacturer Timberwolf were the night's biggest winner bagging both the esteemed Business of the Year award and the Large Business gong.

Timberwolf began trading in 1986 as Entec Industries and is the UK's leading wood chipper manufacturer having produced more than 13,500 machines from its facility at the Tomo Industrial Estate.

Its team of 84 staff design and manufacture products including the best-selling sub 750kg wood chipper in Europe.

Business of the Year and Large Business of the Year winners, Timberwolf Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Business of the Year and Large Business of the Year winners, Timberwolf Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The award for Best Employer was won by Ipswich's StrategiQ Marketing while Bishop & Miller Auctioneers were crowned SME (small-medium enterprise) of the Year.

East Anglian Daily Times business editor and award judge Richard Porritt said: "What a night. It was fantastic to meet the winners and revisit some of the success stories of the past 12 months. Congratulations must go not only to those that ran out victorious but everyone who was nominated.

"We had a great response this year from the business community. The East of England truly is a great place to work - and live."

In total there were eleven awards handed out ranging from health services to dairy farms.

The team from Simple Click at the Suffolk Business Awards Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown The team from Simple Click at the Suffolk Business Awards Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Customer Care award went to IPRS Health, who specialise in mental health and musculoskeletal conditions, and Fen Farm Dairy were recognised for Food and Farming Excellence.

Mr Porritt added: "It is brilliant to come together and celebrate the innovation and hard work that takes place right here. All those involved deserved their night off but I am sure they are now even more determined than before to ensure Suffolk and north Essex continues to improve as a region with unbelievable businesses teeming with talent.

"With more graft and grit the future will be even brighter."

The event raised funds for Inspire Suffolk which supports young people across the county with personal development programmes and educational courses to help them into employment.

Sarah Probert singing at the Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Probert singing at the Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

For a full review of the night and pictures of all the winners see next Wednesday's special print supplement in the EADT.

THE WINNERS

- Business of the Year: Timberwolf

Jim Crawford of EDF Energy speaking at the Suffolk Business Awards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jim Crawford of EDF Energy speaking at the Suffolk Business Awards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

- Best Employer: StrategiQ Marketing

- Community Involvement: PPG Industries UK

- Customer Care: IPRS Health

The team from Burland Technology Solutions at the Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The team from Burland Technology Solutions at the Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

- Environment and Sustainability: Sterling Suffolk

- Family Business: Phillips Brothers Woodshavings

- Food and Farming Excellence: Fen Farm Dairy

- Large Business: Timberwolf

The awards were in 11 categories ranging from health services to dairy farming Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The awards were in 11 categories ranging from health services to dairy farming Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

- One to Watch: Bishop and Miller Auctioneers

- SME of the Year: Bishop and Miller Auctioneers

- Young Business Person: Stuart Dantzic, Caribbean Blinds

Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN