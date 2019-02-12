Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Will a new UK species of butterfly arrive in Suffolk first?

PUBLISHED: 14:13 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 23 February 2019

Southern small white butterfly Picture: Guy Padfield www.guypadfield.com

Southern small white butterfly Picture: Guy Padfield www.guypadfield.com

Archant

The southern small white is heading our way from Europe, says Suffolk’s butterfly recorder.

Southern small white Picture: Charlie Jackson/Butterfly ConservationSouthern small white Picture: Charlie Jackson/Butterfly Conservation

While the UK borders may soon be less open to those coming from Europe, there is one visitor from the continent that is eagerly awaited by naturalists in Britain.

Suffolk butterfly recorder Bill Stone has been keeping tabs on the southern small white butterfly over the past decade, closely monitoring reports from European experts who have charted the insect’s march northwards towards Blighty.

Debut

Traditionally found in southern European countries, such as Southern France, Spain, Portugal and Italy, and as far south and east as northern Africa, Turkey and Syria, the southern small white has been increasing its range northwards by over 100kms a year, and last year reached the Netherlands and Belgium.

The southern small white butterfly has been moving north through Europe at a rate of over 100km a year. Picture: Guy Padfield www.guypadfield.comThe southern small white butterfly has been moving north through Europe at a rate of over 100km a year. Picture: Guy Padfield www.guypadfield.com

READ MORE: Shining a light on the dark but magical world of moths

Mr Stone believes it is only a matter of time before it reaches the UK. Depending on the weather conditions and the success of its breeding there is a possibility it could make it across the Channel by the autumn of this year. Failing that, there’s a good chance 2020 will be the year for it to make its debut on UK shores - with Suffolk, because of its proximity to these European neighbours, potentially being the first place it will land.

Mr Stone describes the southern small white butterfly as ‘noticeably smaller’ than the small white butterfly which is familiar to British lepidopterists.

The southern small white is found as far south as north Africa and as far west as Turkey. Will it be as far north as Suffolk soon? Picture: Dutch Butterfly ConservationThe southern small white is found as far south as north Africa and as far west as Turkey. Will it be as far north as Suffolk soon? Picture: Dutch Butterfly Conservation

“In the later broods, it is extremely well-marked with bolder spots - it is whiter on the upper part and on the lower wing is a creamy grey,” he added.

Consolidation

The southern small white is multi-brooded, meaning the female will produce a number of sets of eggs during the season. Typically, it is after the fourth brood has matured that much of the geographical expansion takes place but Mr Stone said the butterfly didn’t make the land gains expected last year because of the extreme weather we saw.

“It didn’t go as far as we thought it would - the hot weather and the drought affected the food plants of the caterpillars. Last year it consolidated its numbers in the locations where it has already been.

Southern small white butterfly Picture: Dutch Butterfly Conservation Southern small white butterfly Picture: Dutch Butterfly Conservation

“There is the potential that it could make it to Suffolk this year - if it has a good year, the latter broods might make it to the coast. But it is more likely it will make it across next year.”

Robust

Before the southern small white gets to the UK, there is one big obstacle in its way - the English Channel - and it is unclear how it might deal with this large expanse of water. However, Mr Stone says both the large white and small white butterflies are regular migrants and manage this crossing easily in suitable weather.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a massive concern’ – Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s head of conservation reacts to decline in insect numbers

He says the journey should hold no fears for the butterfly known to be a robust and hardy insect able to exist in a variety of habitats and climates, including up to 2000 metres above sea level in the Atlas Mountains in Morocco.

Mr Stone says whenever the southern small white does make it to Suffolk, those likely to see it first will be those walking coastal paths or near gardens with Candy Tuft - a common garden plant that its caterpillar feeds on.

So, keep an eye out, especially towards the autumn, and if you think you see a southern small white try and take a photograph so it can be formally identified.

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Paul Hurst reflects on Town transfer dealings, Dozzell criticism and working with Doig again

Paul Hurst was in charge of Ipswich Town for just 149 days. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

‘We feel she’s been sent there to die’ - parents’ battle for anorexic girl’s life

#includeImage($article, 225)

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I will always remember his smile’: Mother’s grief after death of son, 21

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver with axe in car arrested after £10,000 worth of cannabis found at his home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car blocking traffic cleared from City centre road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Developers proposing 30 new homes for Melton’s Woods Lane

Pelham Structures have already held one consultation day at the Burness Parish Rooms Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Three areas in Suffolk mooted for a new ‘garden town’ of 15,000 homes

Development off the A14 was one possibility for a garden town, the ResPublica report said. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Will a new UK species of butterfly arrive in Suffolk first?

Southern small white butterfly Picture: Guy Padfield www.guypadfield.com

East Anglian links to the Oscars - and who do we think will win this weekend?

Bradley Cooper as Jackson Maine and Lady Gaga as his protege Ally in the remake of the Hollywood classic A Star Is Born which is expected to scoop up plenty of awards this Oscar season Photo: Warner Bros

Missing teenager Harriette is found safe and well

Police have found a missing girl from Saxmundham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists