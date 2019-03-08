Former Suffolk Army captain brings particular set of skills to world of retail

Will Wingfield and his wife Hannah have launched Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods. Photo: Wingfield's. Archant

William Wingfield is a man who enjoys a challenge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Will Wingfield and his wife Hannah have launched Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods. Photo: Wingfield's. Will Wingfield and his wife Hannah have launched Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods. Photo: Wingfield's.

Over six years in the Royal Engineers he rose to the rank of captain and completed everything from commando training to bomb disposal courses.

It's safe to say the 30-year-old has something of an eye for detail.

This focus, Mr Wingfield hopes, will bring him success in his latest venture - as a specialist outdoor and adventure equipment retailer.

MORE: Subway 'working to reopen' Ipswich site after fire

Will Wingfield and his wife Hannah have launched Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods. Photo: Wingfield's. Will Wingfield and his wife Hannah have launched Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods. Photo: Wingfield's.

Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods was launched in October 2017 with his wife Hannah from their Friston home.

And already he is beginning to notice similarities between his current occupation and previous 'more difficult career options'.

He said: "As a small business owner you are responsible for everything.

"There are so many different elements we have to manage, so many responsibilities - that has been where the main crossovers have been."

Will Wingfield and his wife Hannah have launched Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods. Photo: Wingfield's. Will Wingfield and his wife Hannah have launched Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods. Photo: Wingfield's.

The brand combines two of the former captain's biggest passions - the great outdoors and reliable gear.

You may also want to watch:

He says the real-life market research carried out by the couple throughout their adventures has provided invaluable knowledge.

"We have always spent a lot our free time outdoors, trying to travel and explore new places", explained Mr Wingfield.

"As part of that we came to learn about what was actually going to be robust and long-lasting equipment."

However, when the couple would seek out the best equipment they discovered it was hard to track down within the UK.

Sensing an opportunity they launched Wingfield's and are the exclusive outlet for bespoke brands such as Crud Sweden and Exotac.

The couple are hoping their brand becomes a signifier of quality gear and inspires more people to get back to nature.

Mr Williams added: "I feel there is so much benefit to be had from it and there are many fantastic spaces to explore in the UK."

The business is currently an online-only retailer - however the pair have plans to expand.

Mr Wingfield added: "With the high-end niche brands we have it is important people can pick up and experience the equipment.

"We certainly aspire to have a shop in some form, perhaps more of an expedition outfitter.

"We are not rushing into it though. As we have seen the high street is a tough place at the moment - we are making the most of the online space."