Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Former Suffolk Army captain brings particular set of skills to world of retail

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 June 2019

Will Wingfield and his wife Hannah have launched Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods. Photo: Wingfield's.

Will Wingfield and his wife Hannah have launched Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods. Photo: Wingfield's.

Archant

William Wingfield is a man who enjoys a challenge.

Will Wingfield and his wife Hannah have launched Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods. Photo: Wingfield's.Will Wingfield and his wife Hannah have launched Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods. Photo: Wingfield's.

Over six years in the Royal Engineers he rose to the rank of captain and completed everything from commando training to bomb disposal courses.

It's safe to say the 30-year-old has something of an eye for detail.

This focus, Mr Wingfield hopes, will bring him success in his latest venture - as a specialist outdoor and adventure equipment retailer.

MORE: Subway 'working to reopen' Ipswich site after fire

Will Wingfield and his wife Hannah have launched Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods. Photo: Wingfield's.Will Wingfield and his wife Hannah have launched Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods. Photo: Wingfield's.

Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods was launched in October 2017 with his wife Hannah from their Friston home.

And already he is beginning to notice similarities between his current occupation and previous 'more difficult career options'.

He said: "As a small business owner you are responsible for everything.

"There are so many different elements we have to manage, so many responsibilities - that has been where the main crossovers have been."

Will Wingfield and his wife Hannah have launched Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods. Photo: Wingfield's.Will Wingfield and his wife Hannah have launched Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods. Photo: Wingfield's.

The brand combines two of the former captain's biggest passions - the great outdoors and reliable gear.

You may also want to watch:

He says the real-life market research carried out by the couple throughout their adventures has provided invaluable knowledge.

"We have always spent a lot our free time outdoors, trying to travel and explore new places", explained Mr Wingfield.

"As part of that we came to learn about what was actually going to be robust and long-lasting equipment."

However, when the couple would seek out the best equipment they discovered it was hard to track down within the UK.

Sensing an opportunity they launched Wingfield's and are the exclusive outlet for bespoke brands such as Crud Sweden and Exotac.

The couple are hoping their brand becomes a signifier of quality gear and inspires more people to get back to nature.

Mr Williams added: "I feel there is so much benefit to be had from it and there are many fantastic spaces to explore in the UK."

The business is currently an online-only retailer - however the pair have plans to expand.

Mr Wingfield added: "With the high-end niche brands we have it is important people can pick up and experience the equipment.

"We certainly aspire to have a shop in some form, perhaps more of an expedition outfitter.

"We are not rushing into it though. As we have seen the high street is a tough place at the moment - we are making the most of the online space."

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former Suffolk Army captain brings particular set of skills to world of retail

Will Wingfield and his wife Hannah have launched Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods. Photo: Wingfield's.

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

Hawstead builder ordered to pay £70,000 compensation and costs

Liz Cummins (left) and Kelly Cameron who are to receive more than £70,000 from builder Mark Everett in compensation and costs Picture: ARCHANT

More garden break-ins as police call on shed owners to stay vigilant over thefts

Gardens and allotments across Suffolk have been targeted by an unknown number of offenders. Picture: ARCHANT

East of England firms sit on capital amid uncertainty

Firms in the East of England are tying up working capital at unprecedented levels, a study suggests Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists