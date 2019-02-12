‘Fantastic’ opportunity for companies at business showcase

Witham Chamber of Commerce's Business Showcase will be in the Public Hall on March 13, 2019 Picture: DAVID ISLIP PHOTOGRAPHY David Islip Photography /Witham Chamber

Witham Chamber of Commerce is set to celebrate its 80th year with a business showcase in the town’s Public Hall.

The free event, which takes place on Wednesday, March 13, from 11am to 2pm, is being run in partnership with Braintree District Council.

The aim of the showcase is to give the public and other local businesses the chance to see the exhibitors, network with other like minded people and hear the speakers, said chamber chair Tina Townsend.

“We are delighted that the stands are all reserved, meaning over 30 businesses will be exhibiting with opportunities like having a professional photo only scraping the surface of what our members can offer. We look forward to welcoming everyone to what will be a fantastic opportunity to promote business in Witham.” she added.

Refreshments will be available from Junkyard Smoke Bloke, and chamber member David Islip Photography will be offering heavily discounted profile photos.

