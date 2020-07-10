E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Retrospective plans for concrete crushing facility set to be refused next week

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 July 2020

The site near Worlingworth has been used for crushing stone in the last few years, but the retrospective application is set to be refused Picture: JAMES ALEXANDER

Archant

A concrete crushing plant in Worlingworth could be forced to close as a retrospective planning bid for the site is set to be turned down.

The owners of Landsdowne Plant, in Bedfield Road, Worlingworth, submitted the retrospective application to Suffolk County Council last year in the hope of keeping the site, which has been running as a waste and recycling centre for a number of years, open.

In support of their application, Landsdowne Plant said: “Recycling facilities help move waste further up the waste hierarchy by reducing the amount of waste that goes to landfill.

“The use of the site for the transfer and treatment of construction and demolition waste demonstrates a demand for the facility and the recycled aggregates it produces.”

The application to continue operations sparked a backlash from the community, with many raising objections due to concerns over noise and highway safety due to a proposed increase in lorry movements.

Both Worlingworth and Bedfield parish councils backed their communities and outlined their opposition to the scheme to the county council.

You may also want to watch:

In total, the application received 121 formal objections from residents of both villages.

One objector said: “We do not need nor want thundering lorries running through Worlingworth - it’s utter madness.”

Another added: “This is such a peaceful village. I wouldn’t like this to go ahead whatsoever.”

Other concerns voiced included the facility’s impact on biodiversity and the increase in noise levels.

A decision on the application was due to be delivered by the county council’s development committee on June 10, but it was put back to July 15 after the owners failed to submit key documents on time.

A county council spokesman said previously: “Detailed consideration is required before the council can reach a conclusion as to whether or not the proposals are acceptable.”

Although the applicant has now submitted additional information, the county council are set to refuse the scheme next week amid the plethora of objections.

Topic Tags:

