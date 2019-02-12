Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

‘There’s Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, but we need women tech role models,’ says director

PUBLISHED: 13:41 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 12 February 2019

Claire Thorpe at SimpleClick Pictures: Ross Dean Photography

Claire Thorpe at SimpleClick Pictures: Ross Dean Photography

Archant

‘Only one in 40 CVs come from a woman’ says Claire Thorpe at SimpleClick in Ipswich.

Claire Thorpe with some team members at SimpleClick Pictures: Ross Dean PhotographyClaire Thorpe with some team members at SimpleClick Pictures: Ross Dean Photography

Efforts to encourage young women to consider a career in technology should start during their school years, according to a director of a software business in Suffolk.

Claire Thorpe is consultancy director at SimpleClick in Ipswich - a company that employs a team of ten who build bespoke websites, software and apps.

But while the business is growing and taking on new people, very few applications come from women.

READ MORE: From humble beginnings in a garage office to one of the UK’s fastest growing software companies

Stereotypes

“We’ve been going for ten years and during that time we have been constantly recruiting for developers, and I would estimate only around one in 30 or 40 CVs comes from a woman,” said Ms Thorpe.

Claire Thorpe has become a STEM Ambassador to encourage more young women to consider a job in the tech sector Pictures: Ross Dean PhotographyClaire Thorpe has become a STEM Ambassador to encourage more young women to consider a job in the tech sector Pictures: Ross Dean Photography

“We’ve never had an application from a woman for a senior developer role in ten years.

“There’s a lot factors as to why this is: it starts in school where computing, ICT and media are not viewed as subjects for girls, These gender stereotypes and peer pressure push them towards another subject.

“It’s so drilled into us when we are a young - when you think of a coder, people don’t think of a woman, they think of Bill Gates at Microsoft or Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook. We need women role models.”

Ambassador

Ms Thorpe is not a techie herself and entered the sector through a marketing and project management route. She has recently become a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Ambassador, so she can go into schools to talk about the opportunities that exist working in computing and technology.

“It’s an opportunity to talk to girls about the work they could be doing and the type of money they could be earning,” she added.

“Hopefully, I can help this information filter down because part of the problem is that many teachers don’t know the full range of jobs that are available [in tech].”

Microsoft tycoon Bill Gates is a technology hero but where are the female tech role models? Picture: Paul Hackett/PA WireMicrosoft tycoon Bill Gates is a technology hero but where are the female tech role models? Picture: Paul Hackett/PA Wire

Transferable skills

Ms Thorpe said more employers need to offer flexible and part-time working to encourage women to apply for roles that will allow them to work around family commitments.

She also said she felt all the different coding languages used in software development might deter women from the sector.

She added: “Common languages include .Net, C#, Java, PHP – that could be part of the reason why women don’t apply. They think they need to know all these but we don’t expect that. If they know a few languages, they will have a lot of transferable skills.

“I remember reading a Hewlett Packard survey which said men will apply for a position if they satisfy 60% of the requirements on a job spec whereas women feel they must hit 100% before they apply. Maybe it has something to do with confidence or a greater awareness that they don’t want to waste someone’s time.”

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Passengers face delays after person hit by train

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading for London, Stock Image

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teen found guilty of involvement in ‘flour bombing’ attack

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

Murder victim’s mum - ‘Knife crime can happen to anyone’

Tom Brittain, who was murdered in Colchester in March 2013 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Search for elderly woman called off after body found in sea

Diane Hatherly is missing from West Mersea Picture: ARCHANT

Councillor dropped from Tory candidates list after another clash with party

Christopher Hudson has not been selected to fight the district election. Picture: SIMON LEE

How to spot the signs that a “county line” drug supply is operating in your neighbourhood

Tonya Antonis from Suffolk police said bosses could not get complacent, but work to tackle county lines had proved effective to date. Picture: SU ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists