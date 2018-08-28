Family-owned business supports armed forces community

The Drain Doctor Anglia team oudtside their new premises in Woodbridge. Picture: DRAIN DOCTOR Archant

In recognition of its commitment to help military veterans’ transition into the workplace, Drain Doctor Anglia has signed the Armed Forces Covenant to pledge that armed forces personnel, veterans, reservists and their families will be treated fairly by the business.

Woodbridge-based Drain Doctor Anglia is only the third plumbing company in the country to have signed the Armed Forces Covenant.

The signing acknowledges the business’s continuing support of the armed forces community and understands the value of service they can bring to civilian life.

Rob Simpson, director of Drain Doctor Anglia, said: “We are extremely proud of our Armed Forces and the work they do and it’s an honour to serve these heroes as they have served us. Signing the Armed Forces Covenant publicly reinforces our commitment to ensuring that veterans, reservists and their families will always be treated equally at Drain Doctor. “

“As a business, we have always looked positively at employing former services personnel due to their transferable skills and take a proactive outlook to the recruitment of ex-service people. We currently employ two ex-service personnel and they have been a real asset, as well as being hard-working and reliable. By showing our support, we will hopefully encourage other local organisations to sign up in the future.”

Kristina Carrington, regional employer engagement director for the Ministry of Defence said: “I welcome Drain Doctor Anglia into the growing numbers of East Anglian Employers who have pledged their support for the Armed Forces Community ensuring that our men and women know they are supported in the vital role they undertake on our behalf.”