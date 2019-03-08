Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Garden centre chain Notcutts celebrates high margins as efficiency drive boosts profits

PUBLISHED: 14:17 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 15 July 2019

Notcutts' heritage garden at its Woodbridge garden centre Picture: NOTCUTTS GARDEN CENTRES

Notcutts' heritage garden at its Woodbridge garden centre Picture: NOTCUTTS GARDEN CENTRES

Notcutts Garden Centres

A national garden centre chain based in Suffolk has seen its profits soar by more than 50% following a successful cost-cutting drive.

Members of Notcutts Group board Julian Herbert (CFO/company secretary), Caroline Notcutt (vice chairman), Nick Burrows (chief executive), Nicky Dulieu (chairman), Bryan Laxton (non-executive director) Picture: NOTCUTTS GARDEN CENTRES LTDMembers of Notcutts Group board Julian Herbert (CFO/company secretary), Caroline Notcutt (vice chairman), Nick Burrows (chief executive), Nicky Dulieu (chairman), Bryan Laxton (non-executive director) Picture: NOTCUTTS GARDEN CENTRES LTD

Woodbridge-based Notcutts saw profits go up by 52.5% to £1.5m, while sales remained level at £74.7m in the year to February 2019.

Gross margin rose by 0.6% points - even while four of its garden centres saw disruption to trading over extended periods while £10.5m worth of redevelopment and improvement projects took place.

MORE - Garden centre chain sees profits drop as it targets footfall and market share

Restaurants at Woodford Park and Dukeries (Worksop) garden centres were given a makeover, while Booker and Rivendell (Widnes) Garden Centres retail centres and restaurants were completely redeveloped. Notcutts' new show gardens were included as part of the facelifts, which are in line with a five-year upgrade plan for the whole estate of 18 garden centres.

Meanwhile, the company rolled out a new website and e-commerce platform, and new branding. Developing e-commerce and digital capability is seen as key to attracting emerging millennial customers to gardening.

Garden and restaurant terrace at Notcutts Woodford Park Garden Centre Picture: VICTORIA TETLEYGarden and restaurant terrace at Notcutts Woodford Park Garden Centre Picture: VICTORIA TETLEY

Chief Executive Nick Burrows said: "We are pleased with our progress during a year in which we were able to deliver good growth in operating profit. A focus on margin and a successful cost efficiency programme helped underpin this achievement. This during a year when we completed our new brand rollout and launched a new website and online store."

The firm is now two thirds of way through its planned programmed of improvements, which will now move to its Woodbridge centre, as well as Garden Pride (Ditchling) and St Albans Garden Centres, due to be completed in 2019/20.

You may also want to watch:

The fourth generation family business, which is 100% family-owned, employs 1,300 people nationally, including 120 in Woodbridge, where the business began.

New restaurant at Notcutts Booker Garden Centre Picture: TREVOR BEYNONNew restaurant at Notcutts Booker Garden Centre Picture: TREVOR BEYNON

Its board consists of Nicky Dulieu (chairman), Caroline Notcutt (vice chairman), Nick Burrows (chief executive), Bryan Laxton (non-executive director), Andrew Notcutt (non-executive director) and Julian Herbert (chief finance officer and company secretary).

Ms Notcutt said the new show gardens - now in 14 of the 18 centres - were attracting customers in great numbers.

"They are an important part of the Notcutts brand and customer proposition now and really showcase Notcutts' horticultural credentials which extend back over 120 years," she said.

As well as its garden centres, the company has a portfolio of property, farming and land interests.

Restaurant at Notcutts Rivendell Garden Centre in Widnes Picture: NOTCUTTS GARDEN CENTRESRestaurant at Notcutts Rivendell Garden Centre in Widnes Picture: NOTCUTTS GARDEN CENTRES

Most Read

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Player reports: How all 23 Ipswich Town players performed at the Interwetten Cup

Bartosz Bialkowski pictured during the Interwetten Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Ed Sheeran plays four homecoming gigs in Ipswich this summer - but how will the town's roads cope with the event? Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s last place finish in the Interwetten Cup

James Norwood scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Player reports: How all 23 Ipswich Town players performed at the Interwetten Cup

Bartosz Bialkowski pictured during the Interwetten Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Ed Sheeran plays four homecoming gigs in Ipswich this summer - but how will the town's roads cope with the event? Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s last place finish in the Interwetten Cup

James Norwood scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

RAF Lakenheath £160m investment will see 70 jobs created and local economy boost

Leaders from U.S. Air Force at RAF Lakenheath alongside developers as work begins on new buildings to welcome F-35 Lightning II aircraft in 2021.

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Game store after Sport Direct takeover?

Sports Direct's �52m takeover of Game Digital is expected to bring store closures. Photo: Archant/PA.

Garden centre chain Notcutts celebrates high margins as efficiency drive boosts profits

Notcutts' heritage garden at its Woodbridge garden centre Picture: NOTCUTTS GARDEN CENTRES

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Sudbury win thriller by three runs against Great Witchingham, while Mallards are set to fold

Ben Parker, who scored an excellent 125 in Sudbury's narrow three-run win over Great Witchingham. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists