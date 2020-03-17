E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Laura Ashley goes into administration due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:16 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 17 March 2020

Laura Ashley store in Colchester high street Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Laura Ashley store in Colchester high street Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

GOOGLEMAPS

Laura Ashley has filed for administration, putting up to 2,700 jobs at risk, after rescue talks were halted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The troubled chain runs two stores in Suffolk, in Woodbridge and Beccles, as well as stores in Colchester and Norwich.

It had been in talks with stakeholders over refinancing, but it said its “revised cash flow forecasts and increased uncertainty” mean it will not be able to secure these funds in sufficient time.

MORE: Coronavirus: Over-70s need to keep their distance, insists Suffolk health director

Largest shareholder Mui Asia said it was unable to support the retailer with “financial support in the required timeframe”.

Laura Ashley said it hired advisers from PwC to oversee the administration on Tuesday.

The retailer operates 150 stores in the UK and employs around 2,700 staff.

Find all our coronavirus coverage HERE.

Topic Tags:

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Primary school being ‘extra vigilant’ after suspected coronavirus case

There is a suspected case of coronavirus at Chase Lane Primary School in Dovercourt. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Coronavirus: Over-70s need to keep their distance, insists Suffolk health director

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Woman in 70s assaulted by masked man who forced his way into home

The aggravated burglary took place at an address in Belsize Avenue, Jaywick. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s threatened at knifepoint by burglar at home

The aggravated burglary happened at an address in Brooklands, Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four confirmed coronavirus cases at Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Addenbrooke's Hospital has confirmed it is treating four patients with Covid-19. Picture: PAUL GREEN
Drive 24